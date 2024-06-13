NARI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Inari Medical, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) between February 24, 2022 and February 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 12, 2024.

For more information, and to join the Inari Medical class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22855

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period touted Inari's "record revenue," purportedly driven by "the strength in our core [venous thromboembolism] ("VTE") business." But defendants failed to disclose that a significant portion of its expenses were used to compensate medical professionals improperly for using Inari's products. In truth, while defendants were speaking positively about Inari Medical's growth prospects, it had been engaging in illegal business practices. Specifically, Inari Medical had been unlawfully compensating health care professionals in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act. Defendants also misled investors regarding business expenses in order to conceal their illicit conduct. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Inari Medical. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is July 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

