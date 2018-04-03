Naropa University Announces Krista Tippett as 2018 Spring Commencement Speaker

Tippett founded and leads The On Being Project, hosts the globally esteemed On Being public radio show and podcast, and curates the Civil Conversations Project, an emergent approach to conversation and relationship across the differences of our age. After growing up in a small town in Oklahoma, Tippett attended Brown University, became a journalist and diplomat in Cold War Berlin, and later received a Masters of Divinity from Yale University. Her books include Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living, and Einstein's God: Conversations about Science and the Human Spirit.

Naropa University President Chuck Lief: "We are delighted to welcome Krista Tippett to address our 2018 graduates. Krista's brilliant work of integrating spiritual values with social and environmental justice welcomes all to the conversation regardless of religion or political perspective," Leif said. "For decades she has not shied away from challenging and honest conversation which is essential in healing our society."

Recognized as the worldwide leader in contemplative education, Naropa University will confer degrees to hundreds of graduate and undergraduate students this May. The 2018 graduating class will receive BA, BFA, MA, MFA, and MDiv degrees in the arts, education, environmental leadership, psychology, and religious studies, to name but a few. The full schedule of events will be available at www.naropa.edu/graduation, and details regarding ticket reservations for the ceremony will be announced in the near future.

About Naropa University (www.naropa.edu): Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

