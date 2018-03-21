Naropa University Announces New Meyercord Scholarship for Fall 2018 in Support of its New BA in Elementary Education Program

The new scholarship could be awarded to students in addition to either the Academic Excellence or Academic Achievement Scholarships currently awarded by Naropa. For example, based on their GPA, a student entering the program in Fall 2018 would be offered a total amount between $15,000 (for those with a GPA of 2.75 plus) and $19,500 (for those with a GPA of 3.5 plus) from both scholarship funds.

Additionally, if need is a factor, the university will award the Naropa Grant, the amount of which will be dependent upon the Estimated Family Contribution (EFC, determined from their FAFSA) and their classification upon enrollment (i.e. freshman). This means that the maximum potential award that a new student could receive from Naropa is $23,000 annually, equaling nearly two-thirds of tuition costs for freshmen with the most need.

Naropa's BA Elementary Education degree program is the first of its kind in the nation, based in contemplative education, and is intended to prepare 21st century educators with the academic training and contemplative focus required for prolonged success in this highly rewarding and deeply demanding profession. The program is also designed specifically to help address the growing teacher shortage in Colorado and the US. The new degree will provide graduates with licensure and credentials required to teach Kindergarten through 6th grade in any public or private school Colorado, and includes a Culturally and Linguistically Diverse endorsement.

About Naropa University (www.naropa.edu): Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Naropa University Contact:

Kelly Watt

Director of Marketing and Admissions

303-546-5285

kwatt@naropa.edu

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naropa-university-announces-new-meyercord-scholarship-for-fall-2018-in-support-of-its-new-ba-in-elementary-education-program-300617742.html

SOURCE Naropa University

Related Links

http://www.naropa.edu

