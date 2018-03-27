Naropa University Welcomes the Holistic Life Foundation for a Community Presentation, Supported by the Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism

Entitled "Authenticity, Compassion, and Love: Bringing Yoga and Mindfulness to Public Schools," the two-hour teaching is designed to be an eye-opening event for teachers of students at all levels based in the benefits of contemplative education. Graduates of HLF programs leave with the skills, self-awareness, and compassion to thrive in the classrooms of today, and beyond.

The HLF was founded by brothers Ali and Atman Smith and Andres Gonzalez in their hometown of Baltimore, Maryland in 2001. The foundation's curriculum empowers teachers and students with tools and skills for peaceful conflict resolution, improved focus and concentration, greater control and awareness of thoughts and emotions, improved self-regulation, stress reduction, and relaxation. Lessons are based in yoga, meditation, breathing, tai-chi, centering, and other mindfulness techniques, intended to encourage students to teach what they have learned to parents, siblings, neighbors, and friends. In this way, HLF is building a that continues to expand far beyond its roots in Baltimore.

For more information, and to purchase tickets to this vital and unique event, please visit Naropa University's Holistic Life Foundation Events page online.

About Holistic Life Foundation (http://www.hlfinc.org): The Holistic Life Foundation is a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization committed to nurturing the wellness of children and adults in underserved communities. Through a comprehensive approach which helps children develop their inner lives through yoga, mindfulness, and self-care HLF demonstrates deep commitment to learning, community, and stewardship of the environment. HLF is also committed to developing high-quality evidence based programs and curriculum to improve community well-being.

About Naropa University (www.naropa.edu): Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

