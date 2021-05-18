Narrativa raises an additional $1.3M to help pharma companies accelerate the FDA drug approval process through artificial intelligence natural language generation

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrativa, which has built an artificial intelligence (AI) medical writing platform to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate the drug approval process and lower the overall cost of compliance, recently closed its $1.3 million financing round.

The Los Angeles-based company currently works with several pharma companies and other clinical research organizations (CROs) to automate the generation of Clinical Study Reports (CSRs) and other regulatory reports via their SaaS platform.

The AI-writing assistant platform uses advanced Natural Language Generation (NLG) to run through millions of data points from clinical trials generating readable and comprehensible written medical narratives, increasing accuracy and drastically reducing the time and cost to create critical (and laborious) regulatory documents.

"The availability and quality of data from clinical trials has changed the pharma industry with the most significant impact in drug discovery. Pharmaceutical companies have always relied on empirical data to identify patterns, test hypotheses and understand the efficacy of treatments. Now, it's time to trust artificial intelligence to assist medical writers to generate regulatory documentation," says David Llorente, founder and CEO of Narrativa.

Pharmaceutical companies spend over $1.5 billion on regulatory documentation and the average time to complete the documentation to obtain FDA approval of a new drug might take up to one year. The extensive time spent on regulatory documentation significantly increases the time-to-market for new drugs.

About Narrativa

Founded in 2015, Narrativa was created from the belief that technology can be used to transform the world in a positive way. Recognized by Samsung as one of the most important companies in the NLG field, Narrativa supports businesses that want to grow by anticipating trends and transforming data into human language in real time. Through its artificial intelligence system and experience in machine learning, Narrativa produces automated content in diverse fields, including finance, pharmaceuticals, insurance, media, and gaming among others. Visit www.Narrativa.com to learn more.

