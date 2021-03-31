Narrative & ID5 Enter a Joint Partnership to Help AdTech & MarTech Businesses Better Capitalize on Their Programmatic Advertising Campaigns

Narrative delivers seamless access to ID5's Identity Solutions via the Narrative Data Streaming Platform Tweet this

ID5 provides publishers and ad tech platforms with privacy-first identity solutions that enable user-level recognition and better match rates in all browsers, while the Narrative Data Streaming platform gives users rapid access to data from more than 55 suppliers with just one integration.

"We are delighted to welcome Narrative as the newest member of the ID5 Inside Partner Program, and to have our ID5 solutions available on the Narrative Data Streaming Platform," said Mathieu Roche, co-founder and CEO, ID5. "Narrative clients will now be able to trade data with each other more efficiently and with better match rates, both with and without cookies. This partnership will help them maximize the value of their data and inventory to increase programmatic advertising results."

To learn more about the Narrative Data Streaming Platform and ID5, please visit https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/id5

About ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners, and advertisers, with the ultimate goal to help publishers grow sustainable revenue.

ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable, and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solutions improve user recognition and match rates and provide a stable, consented, and encrypted user ID to replace third-party cookies and MAIDs. This enables publishers to better monetize their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximize the value of data and inventory for their customers.

Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, please visit: www.id5.io

About Narrative

Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.

