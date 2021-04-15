Narrative adds Invisibly's Approved Audience Data to its Data Streaming Platform

Narrative and Invisibly partnership empowers companies to license actively-approved personal data for use worldwide. Tweet this

"Our overall company mission of taking a people-first approach to delivering data in an ethically privacy-compliant way complements Invisibly's business philosophy of allowing people to take command of their own data," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative.

With today's partnership announcement, the Narrative Data Streaming Platform delivers an additional avenue for companies to license actively-approved personal data for use worldwide.

"Invisibly empowers people to take control of their data and put it to work for them. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of a new digital world with Narrative and to partner with them to help people benefit from the use of their personal data," said Dr. Don Vaughn, PhD, head of product, Invisibly.

To learn more about Narrative's Data Streaming Platform and Invisibly, please visit https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/invisibly

About Invisibly

Invisibly empowers people to take control of their data and put it to work. Founded by Jim McKelvey (cofounder, Square) and backed by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Invisibly is building a future where consent matters and people come first.

About Narrative

Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.

