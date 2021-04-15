Narrative adds Invisibly's Approved Audience Data to its Data Streaming Platform
Partnership Empowers Companies to License Actively-Approved Personal Data for Use Worldwide
Apr 15, 2021, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK and ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contributing to the creation of a new digital world where people realize the value of their own data, Narrative, the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell and win, today announced its partnership with Invisibly, an innovative centralized data advocate working to fortify the future of personal data. Invisibly's approved audience and individual data is now available on Narrative's Data Streaming Platform.
Narrative's Data Streaming Platform connects data users to data originators directly, and gives them the tools, automations, and workflows to make data transactions transparent, fast, and cost-effective. Invisibly for Brands is built to collect consented, compliant data that is valid, comprehensive, available, accurate, and immediate to unlock a deeper connection to target audiences.
"Our overall company mission of taking a people-first approach to delivering data in an ethically privacy-compliant way complements Invisibly's business philosophy of allowing people to take command of their own data," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative.
With today's partnership announcement, the Narrative Data Streaming Platform delivers an additional avenue for companies to license actively-approved personal data for use worldwide.
"Invisibly empowers people to take control of their data and put it to work for them. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of a new digital world with Narrative and to partner with them to help people benefit from the use of their personal data," said Dr. Don Vaughn, PhD, head of product, Invisibly.
To learn more about Narrative's Data Streaming Platform and Invisibly, please visit https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/invisibly
About Invisibly
Invisibly empowers people to take control of their data and put it to work. Founded by Jim McKelvey (cofounder, Square) and backed by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Invisibly is building a future where consent matters and people come first.
About Narrative
Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.
