Narrative Adds Stirista to Its Data Streaming Platform to Help Marketers Better Target B2B Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help marketers better identify and reach B2B customers, Narrative, the enterprise data streaming company, announced they have integrated the industry leading identity-driven mapping, segmentation and authoritative B2B data assets of Stirista into the Narrative data streaming platform.

"Business contact data is more important than ever as B2B marketers look for new ways to connect with prospects," said Ajay Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Stirista, whose offerings help Fortune 500 and midmarket brands better reach B2C and B2B customers. "We look forward to working with Narrative to give their data streaming customers access to our collective datasets, including our unique B2B data assets," added Gupta.

Stirista's database of 30+ million multifaceted professional personas and company-level database of 22+ million individual business locations includes critical and hard to source privacy-compliant business data, such as industry SIC codes, revenue, number of employees, titles, and departments, among other information, to its data streaming platform.

"In today's world of B2B marketing, hashed email matching has become a growing way for marketers to responsibly obtain and reach customers," said Nick Jordan, founder and chief executive officer of Narrative. "Stirista is the first partner on our platform that has the data to match work and personal emails to give marketers a higher quality dataset of potential customers than ever before, while respecting and not compromising a customer's privacy."

About Narrative

Narrative operates a data streaming platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing solutions provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights help clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

