Narrative and Complementics Team to Deliver Quality Mobile Audience Data and Monetization Solutions to Narrative Users
Partnership Allows Narrative Data Streaming Platform Users to Tap into the Wealth of Complementics' Mobile Audience Data from More than One Billion Devices Worldwide and Helps Create New Opportunities to Monetize Data
Jun 30, 2021, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell and win, and Complementics, an international mobile audience data provider, today announced their partnership delivering Complementics' proven mobile audience data, including location data, app audience data, cross-device data, and demographic data, to Narrative users worldwide. Narrative clients can now leverage Complementics' solutions via the Narrative Data Streaming Platform.
Narrative's Data Streaming Platform connects data users to data originators, such as Complementics, directly and gives them the tools, automations, and workflows to make data transactions transparent, fast, and cost-effective. Complementics offers a full line-up of mobile audience data solutions, including the U.S. and international audience data, geofencing, and location analytics offerings, as well as the ability to easily monetize their data.
"The Narrative/Complementics partnership to deliver quality and proven mobile audience data and monetization solutions to our customers has been a strong contributor to the success of both organizations," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "The relationship gives users access to mobile audience data from more than one billion devices worldwide and the ability to directly integrate Complementics' Mobile Audience solutions into their workflow to create new revenue streams."
According to Walter Harrison, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Complementics, "Narrative is a longstanding, trusted partner that has allowed Complementics to reach a variety of international buyers who seek high-quality data at scale. We look forward to a bright future together, as we continue to work with them to support the mobile data needs of customers."
About Complementics
Originally founded in 2010 as a company centered around digital advertising and big data, Complementics evolved and in 2015 shifted its focus to offering mobile data and monetization solutions. Complementics has SDK-derived data from one billion global devices and offers products derived from geo-location, audience insights and analytics, and deterministic identity data. For more information on the company and its products, visit www.complementics.com.
About Narrative
Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.
