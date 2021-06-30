Narrative and Complementics Team to Deliver Quality Mobile Audience Data and Monetization Solutions to Narrative Users

Narrative Data Streaming Platform users can tap into Complementics' Mobile Audience Data from over one billion devices. Tweet this

"The Narrative/Complementics partnership to deliver quality and proven mobile audience data and monetization solutions to our customers has been a strong contributor to the success of both organizations," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "The relationship gives users access to mobile audience data from more than one billion devices worldwide and the ability to directly integrate Complementics' Mobile Audience solutions into their workflow to create new revenue streams."

According to Walter Harrison, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Complementics, "Narrative is a longstanding, trusted partner that has allowed Complementics to reach a variety of international buyers who seek high-quality data at scale. We look forward to a bright future together, as we continue to work with them to support the mobile data needs of customers."

About Complementics

Originally founded in 2010 as a company centered around digital advertising and big data, Complementics evolved and in 2015 shifted its focus to offering mobile data and monetization solutions. Complementics has SDK-derived data from one billion global devices and offers products derived from geo-location, audience insights and analytics, and deterministic identity data. For more information on the company and its products, visit www.complementics.com .

About Narrative

Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

