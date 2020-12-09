Narrative and Safe-Reach Partner to Bring Transaction-Based Cannabis Consumer Data Directly to Marketers via the Narrative Data Streaming Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help meet the growing demand from marketers to reach consumers interested in and engaging with cannabis and CBD brands, Narrative , the enterprise data streaming company, and Safe-Reach , a data-focused digital consultancy specializing in the cannabis and CBD industries, today announced a partnership to help marketers better target and more easily reach in-demand and interested consumers nationwide by using Narrative's data streaming platform and technology.

Safe-Reach offers robust and reliable first- and second-party data targeting within the cannabis and CBD markets using transactional, interest-based, and product type segmentation, among other unique data sets. Narrative's data streaming platform and workflow eliminates market inefficiencies and ensures data integrity by delivering scalable and affordable data sets that are relevant to marketers.

"In these emerging and highly competitive industries, our partnership with Safe-Reach will allow marketers to source, evaluate, buy, process and activate data in hours not months," said Nick Jordan, founder, and chief executive officer of Narrative. "The combination of Safe-Reach's targeted data sets with Narrative's innovative data streaming platform gives today's cannabis and CBD brands a powerful cost-effective tool for increasing speed to market, and reducing risk."

"We sit in a unique position in a developing market at a critical point in time for the data industry," said Adam Schlett, founder, and chief executive officer of Safe-Reach. "With the need for transparency and compliance in the data industry, we are excited to partner with Narrative, an industry leader that is working directly with top marketing players and creating innovative solutions to support the continued evolution of the ad-tech and marketing space."

For more information about the Narrative/Safe-Reach partnerships or to schedule a product demo, visit: https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/safe-reach

About Narrative

Narrative operates a data streaming platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

About Safe-Reach

Safe-Reach is a consumer marketing data company and media strategy & execution partner for brands and agencies. We focus solely on the cannabis and CBD space. Our ethos is taking the best technology available in CPG marketing and applying it at scale for cannabis and CBD retailers, brands, events, and non-cannabis companies looking to leverage intelligence from the growing legal cannabis market. Safe-Reach is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. www.safe-reach.com

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.

Related Links

https://narrative.io

