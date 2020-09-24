Narrative Appoints Digital Transformation and Monetization Veteran Steven Schwartz as Chief Operating Officer

As COO, Schwartz will oversee Narrative's business operations, including the execution of partner strategy, finance, sales, and day-to-day operations, and will work directly with senior management to help drive a repeatable, predictable high-growth business. In addition, Schwartz will be focused on driving visibility and momentum for Narrative as it continues to shape and define the Data Streaming category.

"Steven has a proven and accomplished track record of helping companies establish disruptive new categories and deliver solutions that bring unprecedented value and competitive advantage to its customers," said Nick Jordan, founder and chief executive officer of Narrative. "As Narrative's COO, Steven will help us deepen our customer and partner relationships, build awareness, and drive demand while managing a high performing commercial team and cultivating our company culture."

Most recently, Schwartz was COO at Thrive Global, the Arianna Huffington VC-backed company focused on supporting the health and wellness of corporate employees through innovative tech solutions. Prior to Thrive, he spent four years as President of Markets at Dataminr, the AI-powered event detection, and real-time alerting platform. There, he achieved significant revenue growth while driving operational excellence and global expansion for the company. Before Dataminr, Schwartz managed the Reuters News Agency globally, reporting to Reuters CEO, where he successfully diversified the business and launched innovative news products. Earlier in his career, Schwartz focused on consumer media when he led the digital transformation of some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Rolling Stone, Us Weekly, and Reader's Digest.

"I am looking forward to joining Nick and the entire team to help support its journey towards defining and owning the data streaming category," said Schwartz. "Data is an increasingly powerful asset and Narrative has built the foundation for a new technology category that will be at the forefront of driving business value for years to come. I welcome this opportunity to further expand the tremendous potential of the business and deliver on this vision."

Narrative operates a data streaming platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

