Narrative Ranks #11 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York City Metro Region

Narrative has been ranked #11 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies Tweet this

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the regional economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small and growing businesses. The companies on this list, including Narrative, show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent and in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, along with the methodology for the rankings, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visitwww.inc.com.

About Narrative

Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

