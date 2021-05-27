Narrative Reaches New Milestone; Achieves 1.5 Trillion Data Transactions

Narrative delivers access to 10 trillion data points; on-track to provide an additional 10 Trillion data points in 2021 Tweet this

"Since launching Narrative in 2016, our mission has been to help data scientists and businesses tap into a wealth of data - either for data acquisition or to offer a place where they can monetize their data," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "The demand for quality data continues to grow significantly every day, and we are constantly adding new datasets to the platform. Addressing this demand with a direct platform for transparent data exchange has been our goal since our establishment."

Narrative's Data Streaming Platform allows those looking to acquire data to discover new data sources, merge datasets, contract, price, pay for and fulfill data transactions with complete control and transparency. With Narrative's platform, data users can source, evaluate, buy, process, and activate new datasets in a matter of hours, eliminating opaque data broker deals while saving money and reducing risk in the exchange of data.

Data originators and those looking to monetize data use Narrative's Data Streaming Platform to unlock the value of their information, setting up and scaling viable data businesses to generate a steady stream of revenue and better control one of their most strategic assets.

About Narrative

Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

