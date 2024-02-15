Narrative Strategies Announces Partnership with Clarion Capital Partners to Accelerate Its Evolution and Growth

News provided by

Narrative Strategies

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Clarion Investment Will Facilitate M&A Opportunities and Expand Firm's Geographic Reach

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative Strategies, LLC ("Narrative") – an integrated public affairs and corporate reputation agency – announced it has accepted a strategic investment from Clarion Capital Partners, LLC ("Clarion"). Narrative's executive partners will maintain a significant ownership stake in the Company and continue leading operations, with founding partner Ken Spain serving as CEO.

Clarion has a long and successful history of investing in the media, entertainment, and technology space. With Clarion's deep industry knowledge and focus on creating long-term partnerships, Narrative will diversify its offerings, enhance existing capabilities, and expand into new markets.

"The Narrative team and the business they have established fully aligns with our investment approach, market interests, and the value we place on collaboration, creativity, and discipline," said David Ragins, a managing director at Clarion. "Narrative's best-in-class team and exceptional growth trajectory – especially in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences sectors – attracted us to the business. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Narrative and bring additional resources to fully own the strategic communications process for their clients, from inception to execution."

Founded in 2019 by a team of former corporate communications professionals, journalists, political operatives, and PR agency leaders, the firm is now home to more than 65 practitioners working on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, nonprofits, and law firms. Narrative's founding partners include Patrick O'Connor, Ed Mullen, Ken Spain, and Katie Mitchell, with Rosemarie Calabro Tully and Andrew Fimka named partners in 2023. A full-service agency, Narrative's services include strategic communications, media relations, content development, creative design, video production, digital marketing, coalition management, and research and analysis.

"In today's complex media and political environment, a company's ability to maintain its license to operate requires a more sophisticated approach than it did even two years ago," said Ken Spain, founding partner of Narrative Strategies. "As businesses face increased challenges to their reputations, the existing public relations firm model simply isn't built to navigate competing interests and audiences. Before, companies had the luxury of worrying primarily about a single audience – customers. Today, they must balance the interests of politicians, regulators, activists, employees, and investors. This partnership with Clarion will accelerate our ability to navigate this new terrain successfully with additional capabilities, talent, and geographies."

Narrative Strategies was represented by BrightTower, a New York City-headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, which served as the exclusive financial advisor to Narrative Strategies in this transaction. Williams & Connolly LLP represented Narrative Strategies on all legal matters. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP represented Clarion.

About Clarion Capital Partners, LLC 
Clarion Capital Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that focuses on making equity investments in lower middle market growth companies. Clarion's industry focus includes Business & Healthcare Services, Specialty Financial Services, Media, Entertainment & Technology, and Consumer & Retail. Additional information on Clarion can be found at www.clarion-capital.com.

About Narrative Strategies, LLC 
Narrative is a full-service strategic communications firm creatively solving today's most demanding reputational and public affairs challenges at the convergence of business, media, and politics. Narrative is a premier partner for the world's most influential brands by building upon our deep experience synthesizing complex issues and executing public affairs, media and public relations, crisis response, and other mission-critical initiatives. Our expertise spans industries and issue sets, including biopharmaceuticals, consumer products, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, tax, trade, technology, and more. We are powered by an award-winning team of senior strategists, detail-oriented practitioners, and imaginative creators who provide premium-level counsel and integrated service offerings that shape the ever-evolving communications landscape. To learn more, visit www.narrativedc.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Narrative Strategies

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.