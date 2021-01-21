Narrative Unveils Universal Onboarding, Industry's First Self-Service Solution for Onboarding Offline Customer Data

"Customers are moving fast, and today's existing offerings for onboarding offline customer data takes two weeks on average, is error-prone, and has opaque pricing. This is frankly unacceptable," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "With Universal Onboarding, we are delivering the industry's easiest, most cost-effective, automated data onboarding solution that matches digital identifiers from our graph — a pool of 1.6 billion IDs — in minutes, without the need to speak with or wait for anyone."

Universal Onboarding is Narrative's answer to the black box data onboarding products that currently exist, offering a transparent, self-service, and fast onboarding solution that restores control to the customer and resolves their biggest pain points:

Fast turnaround times. Traditional data onboarding typically takes up to 2 weeks to deliver results. Universal Onboarding forecasts and delivers matches with digital identifiers within minutes.

Easy to use interface. Designed as a simple self-service workflow, Universal Onboarding enables anyone to easily onboard data, without needing to get an engineering team involved.

Fair and upfront pricing. While other onboarding services charge users for the volume of data uploaded (whether matched or not), Universal Onboarding customers only pay for matched IDs.

"Narrative's new Universal Onboarding product is great news for the market," said Senthil Govindan, CEO, Datawrkz. "As a leading Independent Trading Desk that prides itself as delivering best in class solutions and acting quickly on behalf of its clients, Datawrkz is thrilled to gain access to Narrative's new offering. The simple and easy to use capability to take offline data assets, such as CRM data and emails, and generate addressable identifiers in a matter of minutes without needing to talk to anyone, is exactly what we were looking for."

Universal Onboarding is part of Narrative's Data Streaming Platform that connects data users to data originators directly and gives them the tools, automations, and workflows to make data transactions transparent, fast, and cost-effective.

Universal Onboarding is free to use and available today. To get started, visit app.narrative.io/app/universal-onboarding .

About Narrative

Narrative is a data streaming platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

