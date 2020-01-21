NarrativeDx Awarded 4th Patent for Analyzing Amazon Alexa-based Patient Feedback

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NarrativeDx, the leading healthcare experience insights company, announced today that the US Patent Office has awarded it a patent that covers the automated analysis of voice-based patient feedback collected from Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The proprietary technology plays a fundamental role in the future of patient feedback, as health systems increasingly focus on voice-based consumer strategies that make feedback easier to provide.

Ten of the top twenty U.S. News and World Report health systems use NarrativeDx to identify ongoing challenges and opportunities from experience surveys, rounding tools and social media to improve healthcare experiences for patients and providers. US Patent Number 10,528,671 to Robertson et al. covers NarrativeDx's innovative technology that uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand patient feedback from a variety of sources that now include voice-based feedback, such as telephonic surveys, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

"Our incredible growth is driven by a commitment to create innovative ways to understand and improve the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike," said Kyle Robertson, Co-Founder and CEO of NarrativeDx. "Our technology has revolutionized how health systems hear the voices of their patients and providers. Together with leading systems like Cedars-Sinai, ChristianaCare and the Texas Medical Center, we have created a new product category - Actionable Insights into the Patient and Provider Experience - that helps healthcare leaders learn, adapt, and improve."

This patent is the fourth in a portfolio that covers key aspects of NarrativeDx's innovative technology. NarrativeDx uses this technology to recognize and curate over 5,400 drivers of patient and provider experiences that facilitate targeted improvements to the healthcare experience.

"Recent studies have linked patient and provider experiences to increased operating margins for health systems," said Senem Guney, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer of NarrativeDx. "Further, over 65% of what matters in these experiences is missed by traditional solutions. The impact these actionable insights have on the bottom line creates a compelling financial opportunity for hospital leadership to invest in improving experiences. This has been a growth catalyst for us."

Founded in 2014 by AI engineer and intellectual property lawyer Kyle Robertson, JD, and healthcare experience expert Senem Guney, PhD, CPXP, NarrativeDx has seen rapid growth as the company continues to invest heavily in product innovation and improving the healthcare experience.

