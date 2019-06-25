NarrativeDx Awarded Patent for Doctor, Nurse and Staff Feedback Analysis

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NarrativeDx announced today that the US Patent Office has awarded to it a patent that covers the automated analysis of doctor, nurse, and staff feedback. The ability to identify actionable insights into the employee experience decreases turnover, improves quality and increases operating margin.

"Our clinical and operational leaders knew there were strong linkages between the patient and employee experiences and together as a whole to better operating performance," said Darren Dworkin, Chief Information Officer at Cedars-Sinai. "This was our theory when we first engaged with NarrativeDx in 2017. Through our partnership, they have expanded their platform to encompass the voice of both the patient and provider and as a result have delivered great value."

U.S. Patent Number 10,331,790 covers NarrativeDx's innovative technology that uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand feedback from healthcare providers and their patients. NarrativeDx is the only platform to combine the voice of the patient and provider to identify the actionable insights necessary to drive transformation.

"65% of what matters in an experience is only contained in the comments" said Kyle Robertson, co-founder and CEO of NarrativeDx. "That's why NarrativeDx believes so strongly in the patient and provider voice to identify the root causes behind experiences. Using this approach, our clients have been able to increase their operating margins, improve experience scores, retain more employees and generate millions in savings."

This is the third issued patent in a portfolio of 7 pending applications that cover key aspects of NarrativeDx's innovative technology. NarrativeDx uses this technology to recognize over 5,400 root causes of patient and provider satisfaction and provide targeted improvement actions that facilitate patient experience and workforce development initiatives. The technology incorporates a proprietary understanding of patient and provider experiences developed from research on over 11 million comments.

NarrativeDx's commitment to innovation in artificial intelligence has fueled its rapid growth.

About NarrativeDx

NarrativeDx uses patented AI to identify actionable insights from patient and provider feedback to improve patient satisfaction scores, increase operational efficiency and decrease employee turnover. NarrativeDx helps healthcare leaders go beyond survey scores by analyzing comments from satisfaction surveys, grievances, online reviews and employee engagement surveys to provide excellent experiences that drive significant improvement in financial performance. More information is available at www.narrativedx.com .

