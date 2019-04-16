NarrativeDx Awarded Second Patent for Real-Time Patient Feedback Analysis

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NarrativeDx announced today that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded to it a patent that covers the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify actionable insights from multiple streams of real-time patient feedback. This is the second patent issued to NarrativeDx and represents the company's continued dedication to advancing the fields of artificial intelligence and patient experience.

"Today's healthcare leaders are relying on real-time sources of patient feedback in addition to traditional CAHPS surveys," said Kyle Robertson, co-founder and CEO of NarrativeDx. "Our clients leverage multiple streams of feedback such as text message and electronic surveys, rounding tools, grievances and social media, in addition to mailed surveys. Our unique ability to separate the signal from the noise across multiple streams of feedback, in real-time, has proven to be a game changer for our clients. This success in driving transformation has fueled our rapid growth."

U.S. Patent Number 10,261,992 covers NarrativeDx's innovative AI technology that uses natural language processing and machine learning to combine and understand patient feedback from a variety of sources in real-time. NarrativeDx provides actionable insights that identify specific opportunities to improve patient satisfaction scores, boost referrals and increase employee engagement.

"In order to create actionable insights from patient comments, it's not enough to simply identify if a comment is positive or negative," said Tad Turpen, Chief Data Scientist at NarrativeDx. "We understand both the context of these data streams and the best ways to present insights so they are easily consumable by today's healthcare leaders. This is why we have had such success in driving change."

NarrativeDx has experienced significant growth and received investment from nation-leading health systems such as Cedars-Sinai Health System, Christiana Care Health System, and The Texas Medical Center. NarrativeDx has helped clients generate significant results, such as:

21 CAHPS measures improved in 90 days

30% increase in Likelihood to Recommend scores

$400,000 increase in Value-Based Purchasing

increase in Value-Based Purchasing 90% reduction in lab wait times

9% increase in referral volume

The company continues to invest heavily in product innovation and improving the patient experience.

About NarrativeDx

NarrativeDx uses patented AI to identify actionable insights from patient and provider feedback to improve patient satisfaction scores, increase operational efficiency and decrease employee turnover. NarrativeDx helps healthcare leaders go beyond survey scores by analyzing comments from satisfaction surveys, grievances, online reviews and employee engagement surveys to provide excellent experiences that drive significant improvement in financial performance. More information is available at www.narrativedx.com .

