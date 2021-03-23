NarrativeWave Adds VP of Global Sales to Help Spearhead Growth; Company Plans Significant Expansion

Mr. Koviak brings over twenty years of sales and business development experience to NarrativeWave and is passionate about self-service analytics. Previously, he was the Vice president of Sales at UiPath. Mr. Koviak has built integral, international sales teams at Sprinklr, as well as at Salesforce, where he developed the first remote sales hub in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Koviak has been an Advisory Board member of NarrativeWave since 2018.

"I am enthusiastic about the future for NarrativeWave, honored to be joining a world-class team, and excited to help spearhead this next stage of our sales growth. The future for NarrativeWave is going to be an incredible journey for our people, customers, and shareholders," said Mr. Koviak.

NarrativeWave is also currently hiring for senior positions within client engineering and business development. Learn more about them here .

"We welcome Bob Koviak and we look forward to experiencing his collaboration with our exceptional team members, customers, and prospects," said Benjamin Decio, CEO of NarrativeWave. "Having Bob as a part of NarrativeWave, as well as hiring the additional sales and support roles, will help NarrativeWave impact more of our client's operations while continuing to achieve our mission of making energy organizations and their customers more efficient."

NarrativeWave is the first self-service, advanced analytics SaaS for the Industrial Internet. With data as our clients' most valuable asset, NarrativeWave helps combine your expert knowledge with decision insights to unlock untapped value on your critical, industrial equipment. For more information, please visit narrativewave.com .

