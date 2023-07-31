Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market to grow by USD 1,841.04 million from 2022 to 2027|Market driven by the increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices - Technavio

31 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET
The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market is set to grow by USD 1,841.04 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 31.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Beacon Tower, China Telecom Global Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corp., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Smart Scandinavian Box AB, Sony Group Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telia Co. AB, u blox AG, Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants
Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market report covers the following areas:
- Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market Size
- Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market Trends
- Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market Industry Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Customer Landscape
The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Lack of standardization and interoperability among various IoT technologies and platforms will hamper the market growth.
Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges
Key Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Driver
The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices is notably driving market growth. The increasing number of smart city initiatives and connected devices worldwide heavily influence the market. As cities aim to become smarter and more sustainable, there is a growing demand for IoT systems that can monitor and manage various urban infrastructure aspects like transportation, electricity, and waste disposal. NB-IoT technology is well-suited for these applications due to its low-power wide area (LPWA) connectivity, enabling devices to operate on battery power for extended periods without frequent maintenance. This makes it ideal for smart parking, environmental monitoring, and asset tracking, which are crucial components of smart city programs. With more cities embracing smart technologies and IoT-connected devices, the NB-IoT market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.
Significant Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Trends
The rising demand for edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in IoT applications is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The significant growth of the global NB-IoT market is attributed to the increasing demand for edge computing and AI in IoT applications. Edge computing reduces latency and enables real-time decision-making by processing data locally instead of sending it to centralized data centers or the cloud. Integration of AI algorithms at the edge allows automation and predictive maintenance for industrial IoT applications, providing actionable insights from data analysis. This trend is driving the demand for NB-IoT chipsets and related devices as they enable more effective, secure, and reliable IoT systems. As a result, NB-IoT chipset manufacturers have new opportunities to deliver enhanced processing and analytics at the edge, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.
Major Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Challenge
The lack of standardization and interoperability among various IoT technologies and platforms may hinder market growth. The global NB-IoT market encounters challenges arising from the absence of standardization and interoperability among different IoT technologies and platforms. This issue stems from the complexity of IoT systems, where various devices, sensors, and apps must communicate effectively. The lack of globally recognized standards for IoT connectivity and interoperability results in fragmentation, raising concerns about compatibility across platforms and devices. This fragmentation slows down the development of new IoT solutions and creates barriers to their adoption. Moreover, the absence of standards and interoperability can lead to security vulnerabilities and difficulties in integrating IoT systems into existing infrastructures. As a result, this challenge is expected to impede the growth of the global NB-IoT chipset market during the forecast period.
Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis
- End-user
- Automotive
- Energy And Utilities
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Others
- Application
- Smart Meters
- Smart Parking
- Trackers
- Alarms And Detectors
- Wearable Devices
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights
This narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, agriculture, and others), application (smart meters, smart parking, trackers, alarms and detectors, and wearable devices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is a major driver of the global NB-IoT market's expansion. NB-IoT technology empowers healthcare professionals to remotely manage and monitor patient health, enhancing healthcare service efficiency and reducing the need for in-person visits. The healthcare sector's NB-IoT chipset market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing elderly population, leading to higher demand for monitoring devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine services, including telehealth, creating new opportunities for companies producing NB-IoT chipsets for the healthcare sector. Consequently, the healthcare segment of the global NB-IoT chipset market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report
Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market vendors
|
Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.01%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,841.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
30.64
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 29%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Beacon Tower, China Telecom Global Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corp., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Smart Scandinavian Box AB, Sony Group Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telia Co. AB, u blox AG, Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Share this article