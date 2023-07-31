Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market to grow by USD 1,841.04 million from 2022 to 2027|Market driven by the increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market is set to grow by USD 1,841.04 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 31.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Beacon Tower, China Telecom Global Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corp., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Smart Scandinavian Box AB, Sony Group Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telia Co. AB, u blox AG, Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027

Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market report covers the following areas:

The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Lack of standardization and interoperability among various IoT technologies and platforms will hamper the market growth.

Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Key Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Driver

The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices is notably driving market growth. The increasing number of smart city initiatives and connected devices worldwide heavily influence the market. As cities aim to become smarter and more sustainable, there is a growing demand for IoT systems that can monitor and manage various urban infrastructure aspects like transportation, electricity, and waste disposal. NB-IoT technology is well-suited for these applications due to its low-power wide area (LPWA) connectivity, enabling devices to operate on battery power for extended periods without frequent maintenance. This makes it ideal for smart parking, environmental monitoring, and asset tracking, which are crucial components of smart city programs. With more cities embracing smart technologies and IoT-connected devices, the NB-IoT market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Significant Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Trends

The rising demand for edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in IoT applications is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The significant growth of the global NB-IoT market is attributed to the increasing demand for edge computing and AI in IoT applications. Edge computing reduces latency and enables real-time decision-making by processing data locally instead of sending it to centralized data centers or the cloud. Integration of AI algorithms at the edge allows automation and predictive maintenance for industrial IoT applications, providing actionable insights from data analysis. This trend is driving the demand for NB-IoT chipsets and related devices as they enable more effective, secure, and reliable IoT systems. As a result, NB-IoT chipset manufacturers have new opportunities to deliver enhanced processing and analytics at the edge, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Challenge

The lack of standardization and interoperability among various IoT technologies and platforms may hinder market growth. The global NB-IoT market encounters challenges arising from the absence of standardization and interoperability among different IoT technologies and platforms. This issue stems from the complexity of IoT systems, where various devices, sensors, and apps must communicate effectively. The lack of globally recognized standards for IoT connectivity and interoperability results in fragmentation, raising concerns about compatibility across platforms and devices. This fragmentation slows down the development of new IoT solutions and creates barriers to their adoption. Moreover, the absence of standards and interoperability can lead to security vulnerabilities and difficulties in integrating IoT systems into existing infrastructures. As a result, this challenge is expected to impede the growth of the global NB-IoT chipset market during the forecast period.

Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Automotive



Energy And Utilities



Healthcare



Agriculture



Others

Application

Smart Meters



Smart Parking



Trackers



Alarms And Detectors



Wearable Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

This narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, agriculture, and others), application (smart meters, smart parking, trackers, alarms and detectors, and wearable devices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is a major driver of the global NB-IoT market's expansion. NB-IoT technology empowers healthcare professionals to remotely manage and monitor patient health, enhancing healthcare service efficiency and reducing the need for in-person visits. The healthcare sector's NB-IoT chipset market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing elderly population, leading to higher demand for monitoring devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine services, including telehealth, creating new opportunities for companies producing NB-IoT chipsets for the healthcare sector. Consequently, the healthcare segment of the global NB-IoT chipset market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market vendors

Related Reports:

The Internet Of Things Security Market size is estimated to grow by USD 114.33 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 30.44% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (industrial sector, commercial sector, and consumer sector), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the IoT security market growth is the exponential growth of Internet-connected and operated devices.

The industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 123.98 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, automotive and transportation, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector is notably driving the market growth.

Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,841.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beacon Tower, China Telecom Global Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corp., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Smart Scandinavian Box AB, Sony Group Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telia Co. AB, u blox AG, Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) chipset market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global narrowband-internet of things (nb-iot) chipset market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Smart meters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Smart meters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Smart meters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Smart meters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Smart meters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Smart parking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Smart parking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Smart parking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Smart parking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Smart parking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Trackers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Trackers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Trackers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Trackers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Trackers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Alarms and detectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Alarms and detectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Alarms and detectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Alarms and detectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Alarms and detectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Wearable devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Wearable devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Wearable devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Wearable devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Wearable devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 123: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 125: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 126: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 128: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 China Telecom Global Ltd.

Exhibit 135: China Telecom Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: China Telecom Global Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: China Telecom Global Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Deutsche Telekom AG

Exhibit 138: Deutsche Telekom AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Deutsche Telekom AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Deutsche Telekom AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Deutsche Telekom AG - Segment focus

12.5 GSM Association

Exhibit 142: GSM Association - Overview



Exhibit 143: GSM Association - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: GSM Association - Key offerings

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 MediaTek Inc.

Exhibit 150: MediaTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: MediaTek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: MediaTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: MediaTek Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 154: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 158: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Semtech Corp.

Exhibit 166: Semtech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Semtech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Semtech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Semtech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Semtech Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Sequans Communications SA

Exhibit 171: Sequans Communications SA - Overview



Exhibit 172: Sequans Communications SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Sequans Communications SA - Key offerings

12.13 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 174: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 179: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 180: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 182: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

12.15 u blox AG

Exhibit 184: u blox AG - Overview



Exhibit 185: u blox AG - Business segments



Exhibit 186: u blox AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: u blox AG - Segment focus

12.16 Vodafone Group Plc

Exhibit 188: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 189: Vodafone Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Vodafone Group Plc - Segment focus

12.17 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 192: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 193: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 194: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 195: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 196: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 197: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 198: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 199: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 200: Research methodology



Exhibit 201: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 202: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 203: List of abbreviations

