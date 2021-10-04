NARSSA Announces Partnership with the Financial Planning Association

NARSSA and FPA will work together to help educate FPA members on Social Security, including access to the RSSA course. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be working with FPA," said Todd S. Whiton, Chief Executive Officer of NARSSA. "FPA is a prestigious and highly respected association for the financial planning profession and the gold standard membership organization for CFP® professionals. Social Security advice is an underserved element of financial planning, and we endeavor along with FPA to help FPA members better serve their clients and communities. We share a common mission in helping advisors help their clients to lead better and more secure retirements."

As the last 20 million baby boomers reach Social Security eligibility over the next six years, the demand for expert Social Security planning advice is unprecedented. One of the first decisions a client typically makes while planning for retirement is their Social Security claiming decision. Without the expert education and software training provided to financial professionals as part of the NARSSA curriculum, advisors are often unable to maximize and optimize their clients' Social Security benefits. It is estimated that more than 95% of people claiming Social Security have not maximized their benefits. Helping a client make the correct Social Security claiming decision should be the cornerstone of any comprehensive retirement plan.

"FPA is committed to the professional development and education of our members. We recognize the demand for expert Social Security income planning, and we are pleased to collaborate with NARSSA to make this education and training available for FPA members," says Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA chief executive officer.

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial professionals with a 5-course online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial professionals have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com . Follow NARSSA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RSSAnews



About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the principal membership organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals, educators, financial services professionals and students who are committed to elevating the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning. With a focus on the practice, business, and profession of financial planning, FPA advances financial planning practitioners through every phase of their careers, from novice to master to leader of the profession. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation .

