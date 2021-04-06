NARSSA Partners with The Society of Financial Service Professionals

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the leader in expert Social Security eLearning and training for Financial Professionals, has announced a partnership with the Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP), the premier association serving the needs of multidisciplinary financial professionals to make its five-module course available to FSP members.

With 10,000 baby boomers reaching Social Security eligibility every day, the demand for expert Social Security advice is unprecedented. Through its 5-module online course, NARSSA educates Financial Professionals in all aspects of Social Security, including using leading edge technology which runs thousands of claiming strategy scenarios producing a client report which details what elections to make and when to make them. This often results in thousands of dollars in additional benefits which can ultimately be hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the clients' longevity. With there being so many factors including: spousal benefits, divorce, disabilities, children with disabilities, people are relying on the advice that they get from their advisors to ensure that they are receiving every dollar that they have earned and are entitled to. NARSSA helps them deliver that valuable service to their clients.

Financial professionals who complete the NARSSA course and who earn their RSSA credential are trained to deliver expert Social Security advice within their practice that serves to enhance the relationship with their existing clients and is a highly effective way to acquire new clients. Many advisors recognize the value of maximizing and optimizing their clients Social Security benefits within the scope of providing their clients with fully comprehensive retirement plans. Often, clients do not realize that their total benefits can reach into the millions of dollars over their lifetime. RSSAs help ensure that they are getting every dollar that is owed to them.

"We are delighted to establish a relationship with The Society of Financial Service Professionals," said Todd S. Whiton, CEO of NARSSA. "This partnership is a great fit as we share a common mission to educate Financial Professionals and help them provide valuable financial services to their clients while helping them profitably grow their practice." Whiton continued, "FSP is a trusted and highly respected resource to the financial professional segment, and we look forward to being a meaningful partner to the society and its members."

FSP's CEO David M. Maola, JD, MBA, holds the same thoughts, adding, "This relationship allows FSP members access to very high-value assets in an area of expertise that is critically important to advisors. We look forward to the NARSSA-FSP partnership enhancing our members' ability to deliver an even higher level of service to their clients, which in turn elevates the financial services profession as a whole."

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial professionals with a 5-course online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial professionals have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com .

About FSP

The Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP) is a multidisciplinary community of accomplished financial service professionals; for more than 90 years FSP has delivered on its mission of empowering advisors to provide the highest level of client service possible. The hallmarks of FSP include cutting-edge education, opportunities for collaboration, and a strong commitment to ethical behavior. Always a forward-thinking association, FSP has maintained relevance by not just meeting but anticipating the needs of advisors, and has been instrumental in elevating the financial services profession across all disciplines. For more information visit www.societyoffsp.org.

