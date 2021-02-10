NARSSA.ORG Launches Virtual Business Center for Registered Social Security Analysts

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, the nation's leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has launched its virtual business center on NARSSA.ORG . The new online platform serves as a one-stop-shop for Registered Social Security Analysts® (RSSAs) offering Social Security advisory services to their clients.

It is estimated that only 4% of eligible Social Security recipients are maximizing their benefits. With 10,000 people a day reaching Social Security eligibility, and with over 70 million baby boomers, the need for Social Security advice is unprecedented. RSSAs have the expertise and training to provide this critical and high-demand analytical service.

The NARSSA virtual business center supports RSSAs with a full suite of business services including continuing education and training, business development tools, and a client relationship management solution. Other unique attributes include access to Microsoft Office 365, leading edge Social Security maximization software, RSSA branded marketing materials, invoicing and payment solutions, coaching and advisory support services, and the RSSA proprietary SECA Tax Savings Calculator.

The platform's proprietary SECA Tax Savings Calculator is used to determine how much a business owner 50 years and older can save annually on employer and employee Social Security taxes without sacrificing future benefits. Potential annual savings for the business owner and lifetime savings in Social Security benefits can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To learn more about this platform and becoming an RSSA®, please visit www.narssa.org .

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial advisors with a 5-course online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board, and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial advisors have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com .

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

