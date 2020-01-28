NARTech Appraised 3rd time at CMMI Level 5 for Software Development!

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NARTech today announced that it had been appraised a 3rd time at the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 5 for developing software products with highest quality and productivity that meet customer needs. With this significant achievement, NARTech remains in an elite group of thirty-five (35) companies across the United States who have reached this notable milestone. This CMMI Level 5 appraisal places NARTech among the Top 5% of companies in the United States, and among the Top 10% CMMI appraised companies in the world, according to the CMMI Institute's Published Appraisal Results. As organizations mature, they progress through the following levels: 1-Initial > 2-Managed > 3-Defined > 4-Quantitatively Managed > 5-Optimizing. Thus, CMMI-Dev L5 is analogous to the organization having a doctorate-level degree of knowledge, i.e., the highest level of software development capability.

This CMMI Level 5 Appraisal conducted by an independent 3rd party appraiser demonstrates how well NARTech does in terms of productivity, quality, and risk management on its software engineering projects in comparison to others in this industry through the implementation of 435 practices in 21 process areas. NARTech was commended for the following strengths in its CMMI High Maturity Appraisals: (1) Continued maturity of the organization to meet and exceed the business objectives and performance goals; (2) Corporate Commitment and the Project Team living continuous improvement; (3) Level of staff expertise; (4) High customer satisfaction ratings; (5) Exceptional risk management; (6) Innovative use of technologies including Microsoft SharePoint, Azure/AWS Cloud, AI/ML, DevSecOps, CI/CD, and Serverless architecture to support Agile development with collaboration and CMMI Highly Mature practices; (7) Use of latest virtual and mobile workforce tools to enhance instant communication and sharing of information; (8) Well established baselines and predictive models; (9) Teamwork with focus on attention to detail; and (10) Excellent use of standard processes and NARTech's Application Generation (AppGen) toolchain for quick project start-ups and continued success.

In an industry where nearly 70% of software projects fail, NARTech has a record of delivering on-time/on-budget with 100% client satisfaction over the last 15-year period on all its prime contracts. To NARTech, CMMI Level 5 is more than a badge, we are committed to continuous improvement and predictably meeting project goals for schedule, cost, and customer satisfaction. For example, in this last round of capability improvements, NARTech has delivered a 25% reduction in cost via Automated Testing implementation and 75% savings via DevSecOps Pipeline and Application Generation on our CMMI L5-run application development, operations, and maintenance projects. The CMMI Level 5 appraisal this 3rd time reaffirms NARTech's capability to deliver with Discipline, Consistency, Effectiveness, and Efficiency every time and all the time for its federal clients on some of the most challenging, complex, and highly visible IT projects.

NARTech, Inc., a Certified Woman / Minority Owned Small Business & 8(a) Graduate, specializes in providing IT application systems development, maintenance, and integration services to federal government clients. More information on NARTech is available at www.nartechinc.com and on CMMI is available at https://cmmiinstitute.com/

SOURCE NARTech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nartechinc.com

