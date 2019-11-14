NARTech receives ISO 9001 Accreditation in record time of 7 days!

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NARTech, Inc. has received ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001 accreditation for demonstrating our ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding international standards related to Quality Management when delivering Information Technology (IT) Systems Development, Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance services to the U.S. Federal Government clients.

NARTech has CMMI Level 5 qualification and this certification further demonstrates our commitment to world class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001 standard. NARTech has joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard.

ISO 9001:2015 is the most updated standard and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their wider business strategy. There is a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement for customers.

The road to ISO certification requires time and commitment. However, with NARTech's CMMI Level 5 qualification and highly mature existing processes for IT service delivery with measurable quality, productivity, and customer focus, NARTech was able to meet ISO standards in record time of 7 days!

NARTech practices three core values: Performance. Quality. Results. "Quality in IT service delivery has been a central value for NARTech since inception. This focus is how we maintained 100% customer satisfaction ratings with zero schedule/cost variance on our projects over the last 15 years", said NARTech CEO. ISO 9001 certification along with CMMI Level 5 qualification formalizes NARTech's commitment to maintain and continuously improve internal processes and controls to provide IT services and products of the highest quality which meet or exceed all applicable requirements and customer expectations at a competitive price.

NARTech, Inc. is committed to continuously applying ISO 9001:2015 based Quality Management System into the company's culture and daily practices as long-term commitment to quality, timely delivery, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction.

More information on NARTech is available at www.nartechinc.com.

SOURCE NARTech, Inc.

Related Links

https://nartechinc.com

