Narvar Connect launches as part of Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Narvar Connect

Retailers using Narvar Connect for Salesforce Commerce Cloud can provide clear communication about what items are shipping in each package across an order, including complex split shipments or drop shipments. Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform also provides proactive communication every step of the way, whether everything goes smoothly or not. Research has found that 98% of consumers said they feel better about a retailer if they are notified immediately when something goes wrong.

Brands who use Narvar for returns management can create a simple, engaging returns experience for their customers while easily customizing the flexible rules engine to suit their particular business requirements, including dynamic returns routing to improve operational efficiency, or personalized policies for different customer segments.

Consumers who need to make a return or exchange can easily understand what's eligible from their order, be presented with a variety of methods for return including printerless (using a mobile QR code instead of a printed label) across all major carriers in the US, Canada and Europe, or boxless where available — and be directed to the most convenient drop-off locations from a network of over 70,000 or to the store. Retailers capture real-time intelligence including return reasons without having to wait until the product is received at the warehouse, making it easy to optimize the consumer experience and reduce the number of returns.

Comments on the News

"Narvar empowers retail brands to elevate their post-purchase experiences and, ultimately, to convert first-time purchasers into lifelong advocates," said Michael Haswell, VP Partnerships for Narvar. "We are thrilled to join the Salesforce Fulfillment Network and transform the shipping and returns process from a pain point into a valuable consumer touchpoint."

"The final mile of delivery is crucial in building customer loyalty," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "As part of the Salesforce Fulfillment Network, Narvar will help companies not only reduce operational and support costs, but also drive long-term customer loyalty."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1100+ of the world's most-admired brands including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal to deliver transparency, build trust, and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2021, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers.

