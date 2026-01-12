Narvar Introduces NAVI, an Agentic Assistant for Post-Purchase Automation

Agentic AI launch at NRF 2026 is designed to improve post-purchase resolution across delivery, returns and exchanges

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar, the #1 platform for intelligent personalization "beyond buy," today introduced NAVI, an agentic post-purchase assistant designed to help retailers automatically resolve delivery issues, returns, refunds and exchanges while protecting margin, policy and brand integrity. Narvar will unveil NAVI at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, January 11–13 in New York City (Narvar Lounge located at Crystal Palace Lounge, Level 3).

Informed by Narvar's post-purchase data foundation, NAVI reflects how agentic systems can apply intelligence and context at scale across the post-purchase journey. Agentic post-purchase reflects the next evolution of retail operations, where intelligence and autonomy are applied across the end-to-end customer journey. With NAVI, Narvar is outlining a direction for how retailers can begin to operationalize autonomy at scale.

"With NAVI, we are leading how agentic AI can be applied to post-purchase so more issues can be resolved with greater autonomy, guided by retailer policies and real-time context," said Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar. "Today, that complexity is intensifying with tariffs putting new pressure on margins, returns continuing to grow, and service teams managing more exceptions than ever before. These are not problems traditional tools were designed to solve and retailers need a new approach. With NAVI, we are applying agentic AI to post-purchase so issues can be resolved autonomously, within retailer policies, and in a way that protects both profitability and trust."

Powered by IRIS™, Narvar's intelligence layer, NAVI is informed by more than 74 billion consumer touchpoints and over 2 billion parcels across a decade of post-purchase activity. IRIS™ applies identity, policy, and real-time behavioral signals to help determine the appropriate post-purchase action, supporting smarter resolution while respecting retailer-defined rules and brand standards.

NAVI is designed to orchestrate post-purchase workflows across retailer systems, enabling coordination across service, logistics, and operations without requiring system replacement.

About Narvar

Narvar is the #1 platform for intelligent personalization "Beyond Buy," empowering over 1,500 of the world's most admired brands—including Sephora, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker and LVMH—to engage consumers, deliver seamless operations and grow their business. Powered by IRIS™ and billions of data points, Narvar transforms the post-purchase journey by delivering personalized insights that build trust, safeguard operations and unlock sustainable growth. From returns and exchanges to tracking, notifications and fraud prevention, Narvar sets the standard for data-driven retail experiences. To learn more, visit Narvar.com .

