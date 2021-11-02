Narvar Launches Monitor to Provide Retailers with Real-Time Intelligence About Their Logistics Network

With a comprehensive view of the logistics network, Monitor empowers brands to deliver peace-of-mind to their customers. Tweet this

"This holiday season, brands need to get ahead of their logistics issues or face disappointed shoppers. The last 18 months have revealed just how complex and fragile the supply chain is, and too many retailers lack critical visibility into their own delivery network," said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of Narvar. "For the first time, Narvar will provide real-time data from UPS, combined with retailer fulfillment details and data from other carriers. With this comprehensive view, Monitor empowers brands to deliver peace-of-mind to their customers during this challenging time."

Brands are under immense pressure to meet modern shopper expectations, yet supply chain disruptions are causing widespread delays in order fulfillment. Retailers are increasing their software investments, but 81% of businesses still don't have full visibility into their supply chain, according to an MIT study . These issues are causing longer delivery times, higher prices and ultimately unhappy customers.

"PlayStation customers expect to know exactly where their order is every step of the way, and are acutely attuned to any delays," said Rahil Desai, Sony PlayStation. "The real-time visibility that Narvar gives us across our carrier network helps us manage customer expectations and our operations."

Monitor solves these problems by unifying retailers' delivery networks into a single view, which allows brands to not only address delivery network issues but also to provide accurate order status information to customers. Monitor will equip brands with real-time status that can be used to proactively turn a delay into a positive customer experience by offering timely communications and peace-of-mind, as well as discounts or other loyalty-building incentives.

Arming retailers with actionable fulfillment insights through a configurable business intelligence dashboard, Monitor provides the following features:

Real-time visibility into shipment status and carrier network performance - a single source of truth.

into shipment status and carrier network performance - a single source of truth. Actionable intelligence to uncover early signals of delivery disruptions to proactively communicate with customers, preventing poor experiences.

to uncover early signals of delivery disruptions to proactively communicate with customers, preventing poor experiences. Personalized insights through customized dashboards, reporting, and emails to ensure every retailer's business priorities are met.

through customized dashboards, reporting, and emails to ensure every retailer's business priorities are met. Category benchmarks to help brands understand how their fulfillment performance stacks up against the market.

Narvar Monitor is available beginning in November 2021.

ABOUT NARVAR

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1100+ of the world's most-admired brands including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal to deliver transparency, build trust, and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2021, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers. For more information visit narvar.com .

