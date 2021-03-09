Narvar Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Narvar helped retailers maintain operations while many stores were inaccessible, supporting a healthier retail ecosystem Tweet this

"We're honored to have been named a World's Most Innovative Company for a second time by Fast Company," said Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of Narvar. "I'm proud of our team's agility to adapt to the ever-changing business environment. At Narvar, we'll continue to foster this culture of innovation and provide the most engaging customer experience for the customers we serve around the world."

The pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping by 5 years in just 6 months , as well as hastening contraction of the physical store footprint. Retailers had to revisit their short- and long-term strategies to fit this new landscape and, in many cases, prioritize their digital transformation efforts. Narvar helped retailers maintain operations during a period when many stores were inaccessible by expanding its platform with timely new features that will continue to be valuable for years to come.

Consumers benefit from a familiar, easy-to-use experience across many retailers. They get clear proactive communication that gives them peace of mind throughout the customer journey even during extended shipment times, printerless and contactless methods to make returns and exchanges safe and convenient, and faster refunds without having to go to the store. Brands stay competitive in an increasingly high-stakes game, supporting a healthier retail ecosystem and preserving more choices for the consumer beyond the handful of dominant players. Learn more about the impact these innovations had for retailers like Levi's®.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 & 10. This virtual, multi-day summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT NARVAR

Narvar is an intelligent customer experience platform that helps commerce companies simplify the everyday lives of consumers. Serving over 800+retailers globally including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Bose, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal, Narvar ensures every touchpoint along the consumer purchase journey engages consumers and enables emotional connections—from pre-purchase to in-store experiences and beyond. With customizable customer messaging and tailored interfaces driven by unparalleled data intelligence, Narvar empowers commerce brands to turn every touchpoint into an opportunity. For more information, visit narvar.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

