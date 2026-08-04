Narwal Flow 2 White Debuts at House of Robb Las Vegas, Bringing Flagship Smart Cleaning Into Modern Luxury Living

The smart cleaning brand received the "Selected by Robb Report" distinction.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With global attention turning to Las Vegas for the vibrant celebrations surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026, Global Leading AI Cleaning Expert Narwal has partnered with luxury lifestyle authority Robb Report at House of Robb Las Vegas. Hosted at Crockfords Las Vegas, this exclusive experience hub brought together elevated hospitality and standout brands during the World Cup. On this premier global stage, Narwal presented the Flow 2 White in person for the first time since its North American launch on July 16, alongside the global debut of the all-new Narwal Flow 2 Glacier White Special Edition, while being presented with the prestigious Robb Report Home Awards 2026.

Narwal Flow 2 robots are displayed at the House of Robb Las Vegas event.

Robb Report is the global voice of real luxury, with its fingers on the pulse of the latest superlative products and experiences that today's modern consumers seek. The brand's curated pop-up event, House of Robb Las Vegas—held at the prestigious Crockfords Las Vegas—is an immersive, invitation-only experience where sports excitement meets elevated hospitality. Narwal's presence aligns perfectly with its mission to liberate people from domestic chores through advanced technology, allowing them to live life with passion and freedom. Through the Flow 2, Narwal introduces its philosophy of industrial design and seamless intelligence to this elite audience, establishing a new standard for modern luxury in smart home cleaning.

Inside the curated House of Robb Las Vegas, Narwal offered attendees an exclusive first look at the Flow 2 White, which launched across North America on July 16. Inheriting the powerful performance and sleek silhouette of the original Flow 2, the White edition features Narwal's proprietary FlowWash™ Mopping System and NarMind™ Pro Autonomous System. Its minimalist, all-white aesthetic is designed to seamlessly blend into premium, quiet luxury home interiors. Alongside this, Narwal unveiled the Narwal Flow 2 Glacier White Special Edition, which is currently available only in China, to global audiences for the first time. The Glacier White's striking exterior is inspired by the natural textures formed over millennia in polar glaciers, bringing the raw beauty of nature into modern home intelligence. Through immersive, hands-on demonstrations, guests at the House of Robb were deeply impressed by the Flow 2's high-end design and powerful cleaning capabilities, cementing it as one of the event's most coveted product experiences.

During the event, representatives from Robb Report officially presented Narwal with the Robb Report Home Awards 2026 and conducted an exclusive interview with Narwal's PR spokesperson. For the inaugural edition of this award, the program evaluated hundreds of interior and exterior products across various categories, aiming to recognize innovations that elevate the quality of everyday home life and help transform a house into a delightful home. In addition, the Narwal Flow 2 Glacier White was honored with the official "Selected by Robb Report" distinction. This double recognition strongly reinforces Narwal's leadership position in high-end lifestyle curation and premium home design.

"We are deeply honored to partner with Robb Report in Las Vegas during such an exciting moment as the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Junbin Zhang, Founder and CEO of Narwal. "The Flow 2, particularly our all-new White and exclusive Glacier White editions, represents the ultimate intersection of pioneering cleaning technology and premium home aesthetics. Receiving the inaugural Home Award is a profound validation of our vision. Moving forward, Narwal will remain dedicated to crafting intelligent home experiences for global users that seamlessly harmonize masterful functionality with sophisticated design."

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry firsts such as the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 5 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, the Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

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Qiqi Liang

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SOURCE Narwal