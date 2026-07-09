Narwal Unveils Flow 2 White - A Quiet Luxury Colorway Made to Blend Into Modern Living Spaces

Where Function Meets Aesthetics, Narwal Flow 2 White Merges Flagship-Grade Cleaning with Detail-Driven Design

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a global leader in smart home cleaning, today unveiled the Narwal Flow 2 White – a new, distinct colorway of its 2026 flagship robot vacuum and mop launching on July 16. Built on a philosophy that the best home technology is powerful yet unobtrusive, engineered yet beautiful, the Flow 2 White is designed to be not just a smart home device but a piece of home decor that earns its place in any room.

Designed to Blend In – A Finish Built for Modern Living

The Narwal Flow 2 White robot vacuum and mop system is shown in a minimalist modern interior, featuring a sleek white design that blends seamlessly with the contemporary space.

Interiors have grown lighter with trending Scandinavian minimalism, cream and oat palettes, pale hardwood, and open-plan layouts. Spaces built on warmth, restraint, and calm have gained popularity. In these environments, a white finish feels like a natural extension of the space — quiet, considered, and visually at ease. With quiet luxury becoming a defining principle of modern home design, Narwal brings a refined white touch to its well-acclaimed flagship model for consumers who prioritize design just as much as technical specs.

White is not just a simple repaint, but a reflection of Narwal's philosophy of how a cleaning robot vacuum should appear in a modern home.

Frosted Glass-textured Front Panel : The base station's front panel features a subtle frosted glass texture that catches, deflects, and softens light rather than absorbing it. A fingerprint-resistant surface helps the dock maintain a clean, refined look over time.

: The base station's front panel features a subtle frosted glass texture that catches, deflects, and softens light rather than absorbing it. A fingerprint-resistant surface helps the dock maintain a clean, refined look over time. Ambient Status Light Bar : A slim band of light surrounding the front panel adds a quiet visual rhythm to the unit and communicates the robot's current status, transforming technology into design language.

: A slim band of light surrounding the front panel adds a quiet visual rhythm to the unit and communicates the robot's current status, transforming technology into design language. Sleek Silhouette: The semi-enclosed base station creates spatial depth and lightness while positioning the robot and the base station as a whole rather than two separate entities.

Designed to Power Through – "Invisible" Device Delivering The Most Visible Results

Behind the refined exterior lies Narwal's flagship innovations. Carrying the same award-winning cleaning performance as the black original, the Flow 2 White features the proprietary FlowWash™ Mopping System, which uses a high-speed track mop that rotates at over 100 times per minute and delivers 140°F heated water to keep the mop clean throughout each cycle. This "treadmill-style" real-time self-cleaning mopping maximizes cleaning efficiency and quality, easily handling the toughest stains, from kitchen grease to muddy pet footprints, without spreading dirt across the floor.

The Flow 2 White is powered by the pioneering NarMind Pro Autonomous System, which pairs an onboard AI processor with a cloud-based VLM Omni Model to achieve unlimited object recognition. The robot delivers advanced smart obstacle avoidance that adapts cleaning strategies to detected debris, improves edge coverage by 15%, boosts overall cleaning efficiency by 20%, and significantly reduces the need for human intervention. This hybrid AI model further empowers scenario-based cleaning modes: Pet Mode automatically detects pet-active areas for deeper cleaning and helps users locate pets remotely with the Find My Pet feature; Baby Mode ensures ultra-quiet, disturbance-free operation at just 56.48 dB near cribs, with toy recognition built in; and AI Floor Tag identifies valuable objects and sends detection alerts via the mobile app.

To deliver a truly luxurious and hands-free cleaning experience, the Flow 2 White has an upgraded 31,000Pa suction power with CarpetFocus technology, a certified detangling system for 0% hair tangling, 3D color mapping for enhanced mobile control and interactivity, and a fully automated self-emptying base station with up to 120 days of maintenance-free use. Altogether, the vacuum operates quietly in the background without human intervention, living up to the "quiet luxury" promise.

Pricing and Availability

The Narwal Flow 2 White will be available starting July 16 on the Narwal website and on Amazon, with an introductory launch price of $1,099.99 ($400 off the $1,499.99 MSRP), valid through July 31. Ahead of the official launch, Narwal is offering a limited early-access sign-up program on its website: the first 300 registrants receive a $30 credit toward their purchase, followed by a $20 credit for the next 700 sign-ups. Spots at each tier are limited and fill in real time.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry firsts such as the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, blending design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 5 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, the Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

SOURCE Narwal