Narwal Rolls Out the Biggest Prime Day Offer Yet, With Record-Low Prices Across Full Lineup

The 2026 Flagship Narwal Flow 2 Debuts at Its Most Accessible Price Point Since Launch

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a global leader in smart home cleaning, is unveiling its deepest Prime Day deals to date, running June 23 to June 26, with significant value opportunities across its full lineup of robot vacuums and wet-dry vacuums. The 2026 flagship, Narwal Flow 2, goes on sale for the first time since its April launch, dropping to its lowest price ever.

2026 Narwal Prime Day deals start now with up to 56% off, featuring the Flow 2 robot vacuum and S30 Pro cordless wet-dry vacuum.

From entry-level to flagship models, all products on sale are hitting record-low prices, making smart home cleaning more accessible than ever for households of every budget. For shoppers looking to upgrade smart home cleaning essentials or dive into home automation for the first time, Narwal's Prime Day sale is the best opportunity of the year to get more for less.

Zero-Effort Premium Flagship

Narwa l Flow 2 – 2026 Flagship at Its Lowest Price Ever

$450 OFF (MSRP $1499.99; Now $1,049.99) The 2026 flagship model features a hybrid onboard and cloud-based AI system to deliver unlimited object recognition and family-first, scene-based cleaning modes for modern, complex households with diverse needs. Equipped with 31,000 Pa and the exclusive FlowWash™ mopping system that cleans itself while mopping, this advanced model is now at its most accessible price since launch.

– Narwal Flow – 2025 Flagship Nearly 47% Off

$700 OFF (MSRP $1,499.99; Now $799.99) The 2025 flagship features the exclusive FlowWash™ Mopping System involving an innovative track-design mop, TwinAI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance to detect more than 200 objects, and industry-first CarpetFocus Technology. This is the deepest discount on the model, nearly 50% off the original price for the first time.



Mid-Range Powerhouse

Freo Z10 Turbo – Flagship-Grade Cleaning at Mid-Range Price

$330 OFF (MSRP $899.99; Now $569.99) Designed to be a high-value alternative to the flagship lineup, the Freo Z10 Turbo features Narwal's most acclaimed flagship-exclusive carpet cleaning tech, best-in-class suction, EdgeReach mopping, and a certified detangling system.



Lightweight, Heavy-Duty Cordless

S30 Pro – Built for Heavy Messes

$200 OFF (MSRP $549.99; Now $349.99) S30 Pro is the 2025 flagship cordless wet-dry vacuum, building on the success of the previous generation with significant upgrades in performance, hygiene, and usability. With up to 20,000Pa of powerful suction, a 194°F self-cleaning and drying system, and an in-dock detangling scissor, it tackles everyday dirt and spills in a single pass.



More Savings Across Lineup

Narwal Flow 2 Auto Water-Refilling – The Ultimate Hands-Free Upgrade with Plumbed-In Convenience

$400 OFF (MSRP $1599.99; Now $1,199.99)

Freo X10 Pro – All-in-One Budget Option for Medium-Sized Homes

$300 OFF (MSRP $699.99; Now $399.99)

– All-in-One Budget Option for Medium-Sized Homes Freo S – The First Step into Smart Home Cleaning Experience

$170 OFF (MSRP $349.99; Now $179.99)

– The First Step into Smart Home Cleaning Experience S30 – A More Affordable Take on S30 Pro

$ 220 OFF (MSRP $449.99; Now $229.99)

– A More Affordable Take on S30 Pro S20 Pro – 2024 Wet Dry Vacuum Flagship

$230 OFF (MSRP $499.99; Now $269.99)

With this year's Prime Day savings, Narwal is making smart home cleaning more accessible to more households with the most significant markdowns across a wide range of products, from the latest 2026 flagship to the most affordable everyday vacuums. All Narwal products are designed to blend seamlessly into a modern home while delivering exceptional cleaning — and this Prime Day is the best opportunity yet to bring one home.

All purchases include a 30-day unconditional return policy, fast delivery, and helpful customer support.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry firsts such as the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 5 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, the Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

Media Contact:

Dede Liu

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+86-18719115391

SOURCE Narwal