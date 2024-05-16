Narwal Institutes “Growth Advisory Board” with Seasoned Leaders Bob Lewandowski and Mike Eckhoff

CINCINNATI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a leading provider of cutting-edge IT services across AI, Data, Cloud, and Quality Engineering, is proud to announce the appointment of Bob Lewandowski and Mike Eckhoff as Growth Advisors to its Growth Advisory Board.

Narwal's Growth Advisory Board comprises visionary leaders and industry pioneers dedicated to leveraging their extensive industry network and technology expertise to guide Narwal's strategic direction.

Bob Lewandowski joins Narwal with over three decades of success in developing and leading technology teams across various sectors, including financial services, airlines, and non-profit organizations. Renowned for his innovation and creativity, Bob has consistently driven growth, cost efficiencies, and customer satisfaction throughout his career. His recent role as Chief Technology Officer at Liberty Mutual Insurance underscores his ability to implement technical changes that optimize processes and elevate customer experiences. As a servant leader, Bob is deeply committed to giving back, both personally and professionally, embodying Narwal's values of social responsibility.

Bob Lewandowski added, "I am honored to be part of Narwal's journey and look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company's growth and success. Together, we will navigate the evolving landscape of technology and set Narwal on a path of sustainable growth."

Mike Eckhoff brings a wealth of experience in revenue generation and customer satisfaction to Narwal. With a diverse background spanning fledgling startups to corporate giants like MOSTLY AI, Armory.io, and Tricentis, as well as occupying senior leadership positions at Eggplant Software, HP Software (formerly Mercury Interactive), CA, and AT&T, Mike is a seasoned leader well-versed in the latest software and technology trends. His expertise across Enterprise IT services, from Application Development to DevOps, Cloud, Data, and AI platforms, is unparalleled. Throughout his career, Mike has demonstrated a deep commitment to customer-centricity and innovative growth strategies, earning him a reputation as a visionary leader. His academic credentials from Purdue University and the Crummer Graduate School at Rollins College, combined with his professional acumen, make him a valuable addition to Narwal's leadership team.

"The opportunity to join Narwal's Growth Advisory Board excites me greatly," said Mike Eckhoff. "I am eager to collaborate with Narwal's leadership team and fellow advisors to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

"We are delighted to welcome Mike Eckhoff and Bob Lewandowski to Narwal's Growth Advisory Board," said Raj Kanuparthi, Founder and CEO, Narwal. "Mike and Bob will work closely with Narwal's leadership team. Their unparalleled expertise and strategic insights will be instrumental in driving Narwal's growth and solidifying our position as a leader in IT services."

"Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to continually strengthen our leadership team," said Nanda Padmaraju, COO of Narwal. "Mike Eckhoff and Bob Lewandowski bring invaluable expertise and insights that will propel Narwal forward on its growth trajectory. We are excited to welcome them to our Growth Advisory Board."

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mike Eckhoff and Bob Lewandowski as they embark on this journey with Narwal, contributing to our shared vision of innovation and excellence.

