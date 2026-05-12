Narwal Launches Freo Z10 Turbo, Bringing Flagship-Exclusive Technology and Powerful Multi-Surface Cleaning to a More Accessible Price

Combining 25,000 Pa Suction with Flagship-Exclusive CarpetFocus Technology, the Freo Z10 Turbo Delivers Professional-Grade Cleaning

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a global leader in smart home cleaning, today announces the launch of Freo Z10 Turbo, a powerhouse designed to bridge the gap between affordability and elite performance. As the first major mid-range robot vacuum and mop release of 2026, the Freo Z10 Turbo leverages Narwal's proprietary technologies to deliver efficient, intelligent cleaning across all floor types. It is also the first Freo model that integrates CarpetFocus Technology, a feature previously reserved only for Narwal's flagship models. The Freo Z10 Turbo will be available in the U.S. on May 18.

Narwal Freo Z10 Turbo

Freo Z10 Turbo: At a Glance

Flagship-Grade Carpet Cleaning : Industry-first CarpetFocus Technology features a brush cover to boost suction on carpets, previously available only on flagship models.

: Industry-first CarpetFocus Technology features a brush cover to boost suction on carpets, previously available only on flagship models. Best-in-Class Suction : A staggering 25,000 Pa of suction power, among the highest in its price range, delivers superior debris removal.

: A staggering 25,000 Pa of suction power, among the highest in its price range, delivers superior debris removal. Certified Detangling : The SGS-certified DualFlow Tangle-Free System is designed for homes with long hair and pets.

: The SGS-certified DualFlow Tangle-Free System is designed for homes with long hair and pets. Edge-to-Edge Cleaning : The EdgeReach Mop System uses an extended mop to precisely clean along edges and deep into corners.

: The EdgeReach Mop System uses an extended mop to precisely clean along edges and deep into corners. Effortless Experience: Tri-laser structured light and LDS radar provide camera-free, precise navigation, while the all-in-one base station supports up to 120 days of maintenance-free operation.

"High-end floor care should no longer be a luxury reserved for flagship budgets," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "By bringing our flagship-level CarpetFocus Technology to the Freo Z10 Turbo and combining it with Narwal's other exclusive innovations, we deliver a truly effortless cleaning experience across a wide range of floor types, but without the premium price tag. It proves that 'mid-range' no longer means 'mid-performance'."

Best-in-Class Suction and Tangle-Free Engineering

With a superior suction power of up to 25,000 Pa, among the highest within its range, the Freo Z10 Turbo targets stubborn particles, ensuring over 99% removal of debris[1]. Paired with Narwal's SGS-certified DualFlow Tangle-Free System, which features a dynamic detangling side brush and a zero-tangling roller brush, the robot delivers a truly worry-free vacuuming and mopping experience.

Flagship-Grade CarpetFocus Technology

For the first time ever, Narwal is bringing the industry-first CarpetFocus Technology to a non-flagship series, delivering efficient, deep carpet cleaning at an accessible price point.

Upon detecting the carpet, the robot automatically raises its mop to keep the carpet dry and pristine, while lowering a brush cover to create a sealed high-pressure airflow zone. This significantly minimizes air leakage and boosts suction power, lifting deeply embedded dust and hair for a thorough clean. Equipped with the Carpet Max Mode featuring Dual-Pass Zigzag cleaning, the robot performs two zigzag passes to thoroughly clean carpet fibers from both directions, doubling the dust pickup rate compared to standard solutions.

Precise Edge-to-Edge Cleaning

The integrated EdgeReach Mop System uses an extended mop to precisely clean along baseboards and deep into corners, maximizing cleaning coverage. While navigating around household obstacles, the Freo Z10 Turbo dynamically adjusts its pathing and edge-cleaning strategy to deliver outstanding performance, even in the most challenging areas. With a consistent 12N downward pressure, the robot mimics human scrubbing to tackle the most stubborn stains.

Real Effortless Experience

Designed for automatic cleaning, the Freo Z10 Turbo features a precise navigation system and an all-in-one base station to minimize manual operation. Ideal for users who prefer a camera-free solution, the robot combines tri-laser structured light for millimeter-level obstacle avoidance with LDS navigation for rapid, full-home mapping, eliminating the need to tidy up beforehand or step in during cleaning.

To address the challenges of post-cleaning maintenance, the all-in-one base station of Freo Z10 Turbo streamlines post-cleaning care with intelligent hot-water mop washing that automatically adjusts from 113°F to 140°F based on mess type and reaches up to 167°F for pasteurized sterilization. The system also empties and compresses dust into a sealed bag, enabling up to 120 days of maintenance-free operation for a truly hands-off cleaning experience.

Pricing and Availability

Narwal Freo Z10 Turbo will be officially available in the U.S. on May 18, 2026.

MSRP: $899.99

$899.99 Launch Price: $599.99 (Limited-time offer. Available from May 18 to 31).

Visit the brand's website or Amazon store to take advantage of this limited-time deal and learn more about the industry-leading technology.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry firsts such as the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 5 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, the Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

[1] Based on internal laboratory testing under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on the environment, floor type, and usage.

CONTACT: Xichen Liu, [email protected], +86-18719115391

SOURCE Narwal