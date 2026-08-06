Narwal Launches New Freo 20, Bringing Flagship Real-Time Self-Cleaning Mopping to More Homes with a Distinctive Woven-Textured Finish

The Freo 20 Combines FlowWash Mopping System and Industry-First Dock Design with a Limited-Time Launch Price of $899.99, Marking the Strategic Adjustment of Its Classic Freo Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a global leader in smart home cleaning, today announced the launch of Narwal Freo 20, the first Freo Series model equipped with Narwal's FlowWash Mopping System. Marking a strategic evolution of the Freo lineup, Freo 20 brings Narwal's flagship-level mopping innovation to a broader consumer audience. Combining advanced cleaning performance with AI-powered obstacle avoidance and the market's only woven-texture base station design, Freo 20 continues the Freo series' commitment to delivering intelligent cleaning solutions for diverse household needs while expanding access to Narwal's latest innovations.

Narwal Freo 20 robot vacuum and its woven-texture dock are showcased in a bright home setting.

Freo 20: At a Glance

Flagship-Grade Real-Time Self-Cleaning : Premium FlowWash Mopping System continuously washes the flattened roller mop mid-cycle, instantly extracting dirt to prevent cross-contamination and eliminate water marks.

: Premium FlowWash Mopping System continuously washes the flattened roller mop mid-cycle, instantly extracting dirt to prevent cross-contamination and eliminate water marks. Advanced Onboard AI and Camera System: Dual RGB cameras and AI processing help identify 300+ household objects and navigate efficiently.

Dual RGB cameras and AI processing help identify 300+ household objects and navigate efficiently. Smart Whole-Home Coverage : Supported by flagship-level 31,000 Pa suction power, the DualFlow Tangle-Free System and EdgeReach Technology target homes with long hair and pets to deliver a deep clean in hard-to-reach areas

: Supported by flagship-level suction power, the DualFlow Tangle-Free System and EdgeReach Technology target homes with long hair and pets to deliver a deep clean in hard-to-reach areas Woven-Texture Dock Design: A fabric-inspired design blends naturally into modern homes.

"The new gold standard in home robotics is a clean that happens entirely in the background," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "The Narwal Freo 20 marks an important step in the evolution of our Freo series, introducing our advanced self-cleaning technology and new refined aesthetic to a broader range of consumers. We're proving that forward-thinking innovation is no longer exclusive to flagship models, but a new standard for everyday homes."

Flagship-Grade FlowWash Mopping System

As Narwal's foundational robot vacuum lineup, the Freo series has been built around addressing diverse household cleaning needs across different price points through advanced technologies and tailored cleaning experiences. The Freo 20 brings Narwal's flagship FlowWash Mopping System into this classic lineup for the first time, while making it significantly more affordable to all consumers.

When the robot's cameras detect areas that need mopping, the flattened roller mop, or track mop, automatically engages with 12 N of downward pressure, rotating against the direction of movement to maximize scrubbing power and effectively remove stubborn stains and dirt. During cleaning, 140°F fresh water is sprayed on the mop through 16 nozzles for thorough cleaning, while a built-in scraper and high-pressure air pump instantly extract residual dirt into a separate tank. This real-time self-cleaning system can significantly keep the mop hygienic throughout each task, rather than spreading dirt as most traditional spinning mops do. Compared with standard roller mops, its flattened design provides more even pressure across a contact area seven times larger[1], while reducing hair tangles and minimizing maintenance.

The production of this advanced mop demands ensuring the stable coordination of the two internal axes that work together to keep the flattened roller mop consistently tensioned and rotating smoothly. Narwal's research team successfully overcame these challenges, bringing the technology to the Freo 20 and making it more accessible compared with the brand's flagship models.

Intelligent Technology for Whole-Home Cleaning

Powered by the NarMind™ Pro Autonomous System, the Freo 20 identifies and maneuvers around over 300 household objects. The TwinAI Dodge™ technology delivers 99%[2] obstacle-avoidance accuracy for a completely uninterrupted clean. Beyond basic navigation, the system introduces intuitive, family-first features. Pet Care Mode dynamically adjusts cleaning around pet zones and offers interactive video monitoring, while Baby Care Mode recognizes cribs and toys to trigger quiet, low-noise cleaning that protects your child's rest.

Combined with the intelligent navigation, Freo 20 delivers comprehensive whole-home cleaning with flagship-level 31,000 Pa suction power, an SGS-certified DualFlow Tangle-Free System to prevent hair tangles, and EdgeReach Technology to clean hard-to-reach corners and edges.

Effortless Experience and Refined Design

Designed to naturally integrate into modern interiors, the Freo 20 reimagines the All-in-One Multifunctional Dock to capture the essence of modern aesthetics. Showcasing an upscale woven design, this new fabric-inspired exterior seamlessly blends with fabric furniture and wood textures while softening sharp stone elements to deliver an elegant look that matches its flagship performance.

Beyond its premium design, the dock minimizes manual maintenance with a thorough four-stage cleaning process that culminates in a high-temperature wash up to 212°F to hygienically clean the entire internal pathway. It then uses 140°F hot-air drying to quickly remove moisture and prevent damp odors. The quieter auto-emptying system combined with a 2.4 L bag enables up to 120 days of completely hands-off, maintenance-free operation.

The Future of the Freo Series

Building on a legacy of highly effective smart home cleaning, the Freo series is experiencing a strategic evolution. While previously dedicated to providing diverse combinations of cleaning solutions and price points, the lineup will focus on delivering more accessible choices with the same premium and high-quality standards, leading with the Freo 20.

Pricing and Availability

The Narwal Freo 20 will be officially available in the U.S. on August 20, 2026, on the official website and at Amazon.

MSRP: $1099.99

$1099.99 Launch Price: $899.99 (Limited-time offer. Available from August 20 to September 3).

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry firsts such as the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 5 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, the Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

Note [1] The "seven times larger" claim refers to the floor contact area covered by the robot within the same period of time, compared with the standard roller mop used in the test. The actual laboratory test result is 6.67 times larger. Data is based on testing conducted in the Narwal laboratory under specific test conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on real-world environments. [2] The "99% recognition accuracy" refers to the average object recognition accuracy evaluated across a test set of common household objects, including pets, pet waste, trash bags, cables, furniture, slippers, clothing items, tissues, and bathroom objects. Data is based on testing conducted in the Narwal laboratory under specific test conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on real-world environments.

Contact:

Dede Liu

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SOURCE Narwal