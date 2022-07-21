NAS Delivers Additional Monthly Distribution for Investors in Arkansas Office Property

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, has delivered an additional monthly distribution for investors in a Class-A, 2-building corporate office campus property in North Little Rock, AR.

In July, property investors received an additional distribution payment that almost doubled the monthly average. The distribution was an additional return on top of an above market annualized yield of 6.15%.

Over 2500 clients trust NAS' strength of experience, exhaustive underwriting, adherence to strong fundamentals and a management expertise that delivers only quality property investments that reliably perform throughout the hold period. The Garver property in North Little, AR is a prime example of how NAS' management experience, adherence to investment fundamentals, exhaustive underwriting and conservative yield projections result in the company's ability to over-deliver on quality investments for clients.

The 47,627 square-foot property was acquired by 29 real estate investors in June 2021 as a DST-structured investment, sponsored and underwritten by NAS Investment Solutions, a national real estate investment company known for quality properties that deliver a reliable yield performance.

"This is a prime example of how our management experience, adherence to investment fundamentals, exhaustive underwriting and conservative yield projections result in our ability to over-deliver on quality investments for our clients," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions. "Now more than ever, investors are actively seeking quality real estate investments offered by a highly credible sponsor, such as NASIS, as a viable investment alternative that performs independently of stock market fluctuations."

The North Little Rock property is 100% leased to Garver, a national, multi-disciplined engineering, architectural, and environmental services firm. Founded in 1919, Garver is an employee-owned, award-winning company with more than 800 employees located in 34 offices in 13 states. The location serves as Garver's national headquarters.

NAS assumed asset management and property management responsibilities for the property in June 2021. Since 2008, NAS has served 2,568 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $595 million in cash distributions to property investors, guiding 73 properties through the sales process and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 177 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.5 million square-feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed properties totals over $3.325 billion.

NASIS has a nationwide reputation for acquiring elite commercial real estate with investment grade tenants and the Garver property acquisition is the fourth industrial office property in Arkansas acquired by the company. Other Arkansas locations are 2200 Bentonville, 100% leased to The Clorox Company and a multi-building, campus location in Springdale that serves as the North American Headquarters for BNSF Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

