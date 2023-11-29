NAS Delivers Additional Monthly Distribution for Investors in Arkansas Office Property

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, has delivered an additional monthly distribution for investors in a Class-A, 2-building corporate office campus property in North Little Rock, AR. that is 100% leased to Garver, a national, multi-disciplined engineering, architectural, and environmental services firm.

Property investors received an additional November distribution payment that almost doubled the monthly average. The distribution was an additional return on top of an above market annualized yield of 6.2%.
NAS Investment Solutions has a nationwide reputation for acquiring elite commercial real estate that consistently delivers the projected yield performance every month despite the extreme chaos and uncertainty that permeates today's economic climate. Low fixed debt rates, judicious property selection and an exhaustive due diligence process are key factors in the company's ability to deliver reliable performance untethered to Wall Street uncertainty.

The 47,627 square-foot property was acquired by 29 real estate investors in June 2021 as a DST-structured investment, sponsored and underwritten by NAS Investment Solutions, a national real estate investment company known for quality properties that deliver a reliable yield performance. 

"This is a prime example of how our management experience, adherence to investment fundamentals, exhaustive underwriting and conservative yield projections result in our ability to over-deliver on quality investments for our clients," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions. "Now more than ever, investors are actively seeking quality real estate investments offered by a highly credible sponsor, such as NASIS, as a viable investment alternative that performs independently of stock market fluctuations.  We are currently sponsoring a multifamily property investment in Des Moines, IA.  Interested accredited investors can visit nasinvestmentsolutions.com and download a property brochure."

Founded in 1919, Garver is an employee-owned, award-winning company with more than 800 employees located in 34 offices in 13 states. The North Little Rock location serves as Garver's national headquarters.

NAS assumed asset management and property management responsibilities for the property in June 2021.  Since 2008, NAS has served 2,594 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $650 million in cash distributions to property investors, guiding 78 properties through the sales process and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 183 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 25 million square-feet, in 31 states. The overall value of NAS' managed properties totals over $3.34 billion.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties.  The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties.  NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.
