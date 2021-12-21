NAS Investment Solutions Acquires New Class-A, Indiana Office Property

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties with a nationwide reputation for acquiring elite commercial real estate with investment grade tenants, has acquired a prime Class-A, office property in South Bend, IN.

NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties with a nationwide reputation for acquiring elite commercial real estate with investment grade tenants, has acquired a prime Class-A, office property in South Bend, IN.

Newly constructed in 2021, the 82,064 square-foot office building serves as the national headquarters for Press Ganey, the area's fifth largest employer and a leading provider of performance measurement and improvement services to U.S. healthcare providers. The company currently has 1600+ employees in 23 locations across the U.S. and over 41,000 customers, including over 80% of the largest U.S. hospitals and medical service providers. Press Ganey has a 98% customer-retention rating.

Assuming responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly acquired investment is National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies.

Since 2008, NAS has served over 2,500 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $585 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 169 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.422 million square-feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 12-year history, totals over $3.325 billion.

"We are extremely proud to have delivered an elite, trophy-class property to our investment clients while expeditiously closing the transaction for our 1031 Exchange investors," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "This property acquisition is the direct result of our tenacious acquisitions team, our exhaustive underwriting process and our transactions management expertise."

NASIS was represented by Paul D. Rubenstein, Attorney in Los Angeles, CA for the acquisition of the property.

Located less than two miles southwest of downtown South Bend, the Press Ganey property's structure and design were recognized by the Indiana Kentucky Associated Builders and Contractors with the 2021 Award of Excellence in Construction. The 6.8-acre site consists of approximately 408 surface parking spaces and features a unique 4,800 square-foot rooftop employee patio lounge.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is differentiated from other property investment sponsors by:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have extensive experience in acquiring and managing real estate

A proven track record of closing properties on time

Ensuring investment properties are 1031 exchange eligible and qualify for self-directed IRAs

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages sole-owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Contact:

JW Robison

310-795-8985

[email protected]

SOURCE National Asset Services