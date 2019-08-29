NAS Investment Solutions Announces New Commercial Real Estate Investment Opportunity in Prime Northwest Arkansas Location

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has introduced a new opportunity available to accredited investors.

Located in Springdale, Arkansas the latest investment property from NAS Investment Solutions offers an opportunity in the heart of one of the fastest growing economic regions in the country. Open to accredited investors, the tenant is on a modified triple net (NNN) lease and the investment offers a 7.56% projected average effective return with annual cash-on-cash starting at 6.4%. Located in Springdale, Arkansas the property offers an investment opportunity in the heart of one of the fastest growing economic regions in the country. BNSF Logistics is on a modified triple net (NNN) lease and the investment offers a 7.56% projected average effective return with annual cash-on-cash starting at 6.4%.

The opportunity is a Class-A property expansion that includes the construction of a new 27,465 square-foot industrial office building adjacent to the existing 30,339 square foot building that was recently constructed in 2015. The Phase II expansion almost doubles the location's office space and creates a "corporate campus" for the US Headquarters of BNSF Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies, currently manages the Phase I building and will assume responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly created corporate campus.

NAS Investment Solutions recently announced an expedited completion of an industrial office investment property opportunity in Syracuse, New York. An offering that sold all remaining equity in just six weeks from the date of acquisition.

"This opportunity will have robust interest as investors are identifying quality real estate as a viable alternative to investments subject to stock market fluctuations," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "There is a strong demand for high quality real estate investments in high growth areas such as Northwest Arkansas."

The latest offering sponsored by NAS Investment Solutions is 1031 Exchange eligible and qualifies for self-directed IRAs. For more information, interested accredited investors should contact Karen E. Kennedy at 310.988.4240.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.

NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

JW Robison

310-795-8985

220777@email4pr.com

SOURCE NAS Investment Solutions

