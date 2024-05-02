NAS Investment Solutions Completes Equity Raise in Des Moines Multifamily Property in Just 60 Days

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, sold all available investment equity in the company's latest multifamily investment property in just sixty days from the date of the asset's acquisition.

Twenty-two investors purchased fractional ownership interest in Broadway Apartments, a three story, 120-unit multifamily property complex in Des Moines, IA.

NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, sold all available investment equity in the company's latest multifamily investment property in just sixty days from the date of the asset's acquisition - Broadway Apartments in Des Moines, IA.. Nasinvestmentsolutions.com offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and a free guide on the 1031 exchange process and for investors seeking passive DST fractional interest ownership investments.

"The shortened time frame for selling all equity in the property is indicative of investors' demand for high quality multifamily real estate investments that have been solidly underwritten by experienced commercial real estate professionals," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "Quality real estate such as Broadway Apartments is a viable investment alternative that performs independently of stock market fluctuations. We are actively seeking multifamily properties for investment sponsorship in economically diverse growth markets."

Assuming responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly acquired property is National Asset Services, (NAS) one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies.

Built in 2015, the Broadway Apartments property features an average home size of 875 square-feet and is located approximately nine miles northeast from the heart of downtown Des Moines on a 7.83-acre site. Community amenities include an updated clubhouse, fitness center, playground, dog park, theater room and on-site management. There are additional garage spaces available for rent.



Located near restaurant and shopping venues, Broadway Apartments offers residents a variety of entertainment options right outside their doorstep. Adventureland Amusement Park, Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino, and Outlets of Des Moines are within two miles of the property. With proximity to I-80 and Hwy 6, there is easy access to major employers and downtown Des Moines.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is known nationwide for its investing sponsorship of high-quality passive DST investment properties with reliable yield performance.



The company is different from other property investment sponsors by offering multiple benefits that include:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients.

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period.

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have experience in acquiring and managing real estate.

Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit.

Properties are an excellent estate planning tool.

The property loan is non-recourse to all investors.

Management Free Ownership

Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis.

All properties qualify for 1031 Exchange.

Self-directed IRA suitable

The company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions.com offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and a free guide on the 1031 exchange process and for investors seeking passive DST fractional interest ownership investments.

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,594 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The history includes generating over $650 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 183 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 25 million square feet, in thirty-one states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 13-year history, totals over $3.34 billion. Visit nasassets.com for more information.

Contact

JW Robison

310-795-8985

[email protected]

SOURCE NAS Investment Solutions