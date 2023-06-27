NAS Investment Solutions Consistently Delivers Projected Returns Despite Chaotic Economic Climate

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor known for high quality passive real estate investments with reliable yield performance continues to deliver projected returns for all properties in their national portfolio each month, despite the extreme chaos and uncertainty that permeates today's economic climate.

Low fixed debt rates, judicious property selection and an exhaustive due diligence process during property acquisition are key factors in the company's ability to deliver reliable performance untethered to Wall Street uncertainty.

Over 2500 clients trust our strength of experience, exhaustive underwriting, adherence to strong fundamentals and a management expertise that delivers only quality property investments that reliably perform throughout the hold period.

"We invest right alongside our clients and stand shoulder to shoulder with them throughout the entire investment hold period," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "We are honored by the trust that over 2500 savvy investors have placed in us, and we are always working to exceed expectations. Rest assured our experienced acquisitions team continues to seek solid opportunities and will bring them to market only when a property meets our high acquisition standards, allowing us…and our clients….to invest with confidence. Investors interested being among the first to learn about each new property as it becomes available for investment, can visit nasinvestmentsolutions.com and register for new property alerts."

A complete performance history of delivering reliable returns for each sponsored property can be viewed at nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

NAS Investment Solutions has evolved from its foundation as a third-party asset management company in 2008 to acquiring, sponsoring, and managing its national property portfolio today. With an emphasis on quality, NAS Investment Solutions has sponsored investments properties in several asset sectors including multifamily, industrial flex and single-tenant office and retail.

National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, known for maximizing property value in all economic situations, is responsible for overseeing all property management as well as asset managing each property for the company's investment clients.

NAS Investment Solutions is currently offering fractional ownership interests in Willowpark Apartments to accredited investors as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) structured property investment. Willowpark is an excellent opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors who are in immediate need of a quality replacement property. It is also suitable for self-directed IRAs and, as of today, provides a window of opportunity for accredited investors to participate.

"We have projected a long-term positive outlook for multifamily investment in Oklahoma and surrounding markets," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "With its stable labor pool, lower cost of living and doing business, strong ties to federal military facilities, Oklahoma is an attractive place to live and to conduct business. Our investors will enjoy strong returns on their investments in Willowpark, which provides a unique value-add opportunity as part of a strategic and well-conceived exit strategy.

Accredited investors seeking more information on this sponsor-owned property should visit nasinvestmentsolutions.com and contact Karen E. Kennedy at [email protected] or at 310.988.4240.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is known nationwide for its investing sponsorship of high-quality passive investment properties with reliable yield performance.

The company differentiates itself from other property investment sponsors by offering multiple benefits that include:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients.

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period.

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have experience in acquiring and managing real estate.

Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit.

Properties are an excellent estate planning tool.

The property loan is non-recourse to all investors.

Management Free Ownership for all investors.

Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis.

All properties qualify for 1031 Exchange.

Self-directed IRA suitable

