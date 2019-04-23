NAS Investment Solutions Launches New Website Featuring Comprehensive 1031 Exchange Information for Real Estate Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of quality commercial real estate investments, has launched a new website featuring comprehensive 1031 Exchange and real estate investment information for investors.

The company's site, nasinvestmentsolutions.com, includes:

1031 exchange rules and procedures

Comprehensive 1031 exchange information

Real estate investing articles

Capital gains tax estimate for each state

Calculator for 45 / 180-day deadlines

Frequently asked questions and answers

Definitions of industry terms

A free 1031 exchange information booklet is available for download

"We believe a quality property investment sponsor must provide as much unbiased, straightforward, information about real estate investing and the 1031 Exchange process as possible," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions. "Well-informed clients are the best members of our client family. With this in mind, we have developed this educational component to help investors through the often-challenging 1031 exchange process. Whether a visitor to our new website is unfamiliar with real estate investing or has an extensive portfolio, our new site will prove to be a valuable resource."

NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS) was established to leverage the company's vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company offers investment properties that are 1031 Exchange eligible and qualify for self-directed IRAs.

The NASIS team is comprised of commercial real estate executives that have managed property investments for thousands of investors at over a hundred properties. While working with National Asset Services (NAS) since 2008, the team has managed and delivered $470,000,000 in Investor distributions.

Located in North Syracuse, New York, the company's latest property investment opportunity is on schedule to close Q2 2019. The Class-A, 55,000 square-foot, industrial flex office, manufacturing and warehouse property is 1031 exchange eligible and qualifies for self-directed IRAs. The property is 100% leased to a single credit tenant with a 10+ year lease commitment and with 2 five-year options to renew. The tenant is a national medical technology supplier to the healthcare industry and is a publicly listed company. National Asset Services, one of the country's leading commercial real estate management companies will be responsible for property management and asset management of the property.

For more information about the North Syracuse property, accredited investors should contact Karen E. Kennedy at 310.988.4240 or at kkennedy@nasassets.com.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

NAS is a commercial real estate management company that works with over 90 investment groups in properties of a nationwide portfolio valued at over $2 billion. The company manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

For more information about NAS and NASIS, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

JW Robison

310-795-8985

213112@email4pr.com

SOURCE NAS Investment Solutions