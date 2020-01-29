NASA Accepting Student Proposals for Experiments to Send to Space Station

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 20 years of continuous human presence on the International Space Station, STEM on Station at NASA's Johnson Space Center will fund five payloads developed by undergraduate and graduate student teams to fly to and return from the space station as part of Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS). Team proposals on research relating to bacteria resistance or sustainability are currently being accepted for SPOCS and are due March 27 by 5 p.m. EDT.

Funding for the five selected student teams will include allocations for supplies, equipment, and testing for their designs, as well as team travel to the launch. Nanoracks and its education sister company, DreamUp, will provide payload integration support and training.

STEM on Station will host a series of webinars with subject matter experts to provide more information on SPOCS, the space station, bacteria resistance and sustainability research. Recordings of the webinars will be available for those unable to attend.

To learn more:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/international-space-station-offers-microgravity-lab-to-citizen-scientists

To submit proposals:

http://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation/spocs

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and work on the space station, which remains the sole space-based proving ground for testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Inquiries relating to SPOCS may be submitted to jsc-stemonstation@mail.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

