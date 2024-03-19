NASA Administrator, Health Secretary to Host Cancer Moonshot Event

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to join NASA and Department of Health and Human Services leadership at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, at NASA Headquarters in Washington, to highlight how the agencies are making progress toward President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

During the event, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will give remarks and are available for interviews afterward.

Additional participants include:

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio

NASA Astronaut Stephen Bowen

Dr. Kimryn Rathmell, director, National Cancer Institute

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP to Luis Botello Faz no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, via email at: [email protected]. A copy of NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

The event will take place in the agency's Earth Information Center in the East Lobby at NASA Headquarters, located at 300 E St. SW.

The International Space Station is a hub for scientific research and technology, including demonstrations to help end cancer as we know it.

NASA is working with agencies and researchers across the federal government to help cut the nation's cancer death rate by at least 50% in the next 25 years, a goal of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

Learn more about Cancer Moonshot at:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/cancermoonshot/

SOURCE NASA