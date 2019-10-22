NASA Administrator Invites Public to Update on Agency's Return to Moon

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to join NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at 9:40 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 25, for an update on the agency's Artemis program and the critical role international partnerships have in returning astronauts to the Moon and going on to Mars.

The discussion, entitled "From the Moon to Mars: NASA's Artemis Program," will occur during Public Day at the 70th International Astronautical Conference, taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center at 801 Mt Vernon Pl. NW in Washington. It also will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

In addition to this event, NASA has an extensive exhibit at booth 348, where experts are available to share information and answer questions about NASA programs and activities, including Artemis. The NASA exhibit also features a Moon rock, Mars meteorite, 1:10 scale model of the Mars 2020 rover, and a model of the Gateway, which will orbit the Moon and support human missions to the lunar surface.

Beyond the main NASA exhibit, visitors to IAC also can check out the Driven to Explore trailer, a 1:4 scale mockup of NASA's Orion spacecraft, and a model of an RS-25 engine that will power the agency's Space Launch System, located between the main NASA exhibit and the Aerojet Rocketdyne booth.

