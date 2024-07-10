NASA Administrator, Leaders to Discuss Space-Based Cancer Research

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, NASA will virtually host an event at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 11, to highlight how the agency is working to end cancer for the benefit of humanity by conducting research aboard the International Space Station.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson delivers remarks during an event with Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to highlight how the agencies are making progress toward the Biden Cancer Moonshot on March 21 in the Earth Information Center at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. NASA is working with agencies and researchers across the federal government to help cut the nation’s cancer death rate by at least 50% in the next 25 years, a goal of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative. Credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

Additional participants include:

Dr. Michael Roberts , chief scientific officer, International Space Station National Laboratory

As a member of the Cancer Cabinet, NASA is working with agencies and researchers across the federal government to reduce the nation's cancer death rate by at least 50% in the next 25 years, one of the ambitious but achievable goals of the Cancer Moonshot.

