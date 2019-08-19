NASA Administrator, Members of Congress to Discuss Ohio's Role in Artemis Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to accompany NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, U.S. Senator Rob Portman and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio Wednesday, Aug. 21, as they visit the agency's Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field in Cleveland and Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio, to view progress on the agency's Artemis program.

They will begin at Lewis Field at 9:30 a.m. EDT for a tour of Glenn's Electric Propulsion and Power Lab, where NASA engineers are working with Maxar Technologies to develop and test the power and propulsion element for the Gateway, NASA's home base for astronaut expeditions to the Moon's surface and future human missions to Mars.

During a media roundtable at 10:10 a.m., Bridenstine will discuss the center's role in landing humans on the Moon by 2024 and establishing sustainable lunar exploration by 2028. Portman and Kaptur also will deliver remarks, then join the administrator to take questions from the media.

Following the media roundtable, they will tour the Stirling Research Lab, where NASA is exploring surface power systems to enable a sustained human presence on the Moon, Mars and other planets.

Bridenstine, Portman and Kaptur will go on to Plum Brook Station at 1:30 p.m. to visit Glenn's aeronautics test facilities and some of the world's largest and most capable space environment simulation facilities. During the tour, they will observe preparations for upcoming tests of the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis 1 mission. At 2:50 p.m., each will deliver remarks and take questions from the media in the Space Environments Complex.

U.S. media who would like to attend these events should contact Jan Wittry at 216-433-5466 or jan.m.wittry-1@nasa.gov no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Government-issued photo identification is required, and all attendees must wear flat, closed-toe shoes. Media will be asked to arrive early to allow time for badging.

