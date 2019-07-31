NASA Administrator Names Acting Director for Goddard Space Flight Center

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has named George Morrow to serve as acting director of the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, effective Thursday, Aug. 1. Morrow will replace Chris Scolese, who is departing NASA to be the director of the National Reconnaissance Office.

Morrow has been serving as Goddard's deputy center director since April 2015 and previously served as both director and deputy director of the Flight Projects Directorate at Goddard. He began his career at Goddard in 1983 as the Lead Spacecraft Battery Systems Engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia and Masters of Engineering Administration degree from George Washington University.

Scolese is leaving NASA after 32 years of service. He has served as Goddard's center director for seven years, before which he was the agency's associate administrator at NASA Headquarters in Washington, which included six months as acting NASA administrator in 2009. Scolese's career also included tenures as NASA chief engineer and Goddard's deputy center director.

Goddard is home to the nation's largest organization of scientists, engineers and technologists who build spacecraft, instruments and new technology to study Earth, the Sun, our solar system and the universe.

Learn more about NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center at:

https://www.nasa.gov/goddard

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

