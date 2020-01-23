NASA Administrator Names Director for Center in Maryland

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has named Dennis Andrucyk director of its Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, effective immediately. Andrucyk has been serving as the acting director of Goddard since Dec. 31.

"I look forward to working with fellow Terp Dennis Andrucyk in his new role as the director of the Goddard Space Flight Center. We are glad to have him back in Greenbelt," said Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland. "Strong, thoughtful leadership at Goddard is essential for its 10,000-strong workforce of employees and contractors, who play such an important role in the exploration projects that are at the heart of NASA."

Prior to becoming Goddard's acting center director, Andrucyk was the deputy associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters in Washington. In this role, he created innovative, inclusive and diverse teams in pursuit of the nation's science goals in astrophysics, heliophysics, Earth science and planetary exploration. Specifically, he focused on fostering new partnerships with other government agencies, academia, industry and international organizations.

"I'm pleased to join in announcing the appointment of Dennis Andrucyk to serve as the next Director of NASA Goddard. Dennis has the vision and the experience to lead the dedicated men and women at NASA Goddard and to continue building upon their successes. Goddard has been a pillar of scientific excellence, and I will keep working to ensure that it has the resources it needs to maintain and expand its vital mission," said Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Andrucyk also focused on streamlining policies and procedures and reducing the overhead required for achieving the agency's scientific goals. Through working hands-on with his colleagues across the agency, he has created new processes for lower cost missions that ultimately have increased NASA's scientific return on investment.

"I join in congratulating Dennis Andrucyk on his appointment to serve as Director of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. His support for the many varied missions carried out by the dedicated scientists and staff at Goddard is critically important for the success of the Center," said Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-05). "I am confident his lengthy experience, including previous time spent working at Goddard, will be an asset to the institution. I look forward to working closely with Director Andrucyk to support the thousands of hardworking federal employees and contractors who work at Goddard."

Prior to joining the Science Mission Directorate, he served as NASA's acting chief technologist and as deputy associate administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate, as well as holding several positions at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, including the director of engineering, chief technologist, and chief of several of the Goddard engineering divisions.

"Dennis brings leadership skills to this job that are critical as NASA enters a new era of exploration," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "His experience in NASA's science and technology spheres and his continual pursuit of excellence will serve Goddard and the agency well as we work together to return America to the Moon and then to Mars."

Before joining NASA in 1988, Andrucyk served at the National Security Agency, Naval Research Laboratory, Westinghouse, Northrop, and General Electric. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and has twice earned the Senior Executive Service Meritorious Presidential Rank Award. He has been awarded the NASA Medal for Outstanding Leadership, the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the Goddard Outstanding Leadership Honor Award, and the Goddard Exceptional Achievement Award in Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity. Andrucyk actively champions efforts to develop a more diverse and inclusive workforce that encourages collaboration and partnership across NASA Science.

