WASHINGTON, May 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on the passing of Apollo and Skylab astronaut Alan Bean:

"Alan Bean once said 'I have the nicest life in the world.' It's a comforting sentiment to recall as we mourn his passing.

"As all great explorers are, Alan was a boundary pusher. Rather than accepting the limits of technology, science, and even imagination, he sought to advance those lines -- in all his life's endeavors. Commissioned in the U.S. Navy in 1955, he chose the challenging pursuit of flight training and, after four years as a Naval pilot, decided to challenge himself further by attended the Navy Test Pilot School and becoming a test pilot.

"He joined NASA's astronaut corps in 1963 and, just six years later, was piloting the lunar module for the Apollo 12 mission. During that mission, he walked on the Moon. Yet he pushed farther. In 1973, Alan commanded the Skylab Mission II and broke a world record with a 59-day flight traversing 24.4 million miles. In all, he had a hand in breaking 11 world records in the areas of space and astronautics.

"After logging 1,671 hours and 45 minutes in space, Alan passed the baton to the next generation of astronauts and changed fronts, looking to push the boundaries of his own imagination and ability as an artist. Even in this endeavor, his passion for space exploration dominated, as depicted most powerfully is his work 'Hello Universe.' We will remember him fondly as the great explorer who reached out to embrace the universe."

For more information about Bean's NASA career, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/alan-bean

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-administrator-reflects-on-legacy-record-breaking-skylab-apollo-astronaut-300655343.html

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

